Bradley Cooper is not a lover of making statements about his private life, except for one thing: for years he has been openly speaking about his addiction problems and how he overcame them. The actor has spoken again about his years of sobriety, and this time he has done it among the snowy canyons of Wyoming. In a recent episode of the National Geographic show Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challengeopened up to his host about how his 19 years away from alcohol helped him bring to life some of his most impactful roles, most notably in the movie A star has been born (2018), for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

The British adventurer asked Cooper (Pennsylvania, United States, 48 ​​years old) about which roles had been the most impressive for him. “Hangover in Las Vegas It was an important moment in my career. I was 36 when it came out and I was pretty experienced already, so I didn’t get lost in all the fame,” Cooper replied. His response prompts the start of a conversation about his past problems with substance abuse. “You definitely had some crazy years,” said Grylls, to which the American actor replied: “In terms of alcohol and drugs, yes. But that had nothing to do with fame.”

More information

Cooper then confesses that his addiction to alcohol and drugs, and how he overcame it, helped him get into the skin of his character in A star has been born, a film he directed, co-starred with Lady Gaga and earned him eight Oscar nominations. In the film, he plays Jackson Maine, an alcoholic rocker. “It made it easier for me to be able to get into that role,” he says on the show, “and thank god I was at a place in my life where I had gotten over all these issues, so I could just let go.” He also confesses to feeling very lucky to have overcome his problems at such a young age. “I got sober at 29, and I’ve been sober for 19 years. I have been very lucky ”, he concludes. About his professional career, the actor admits: “I have been very lucky with the roles I have played. It has been a blessing. I hope I can continue with it.”

It is not the first time that the actor, who in the past has helped professional colleagues with their addictions such as Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt, talks about his past dealing with substances. In an episode of podcast Smartless aired last year, Cooper also opened up about his cocaine addiction and the obstacles he faced early in his career. The producers of the program and also actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, good friends of the interpreter of The Sniper, they asked him about how he managed to get out of the path of drugs that he entered in his early 20s. About that time, the star revealed: “He was very lost, and he was addicted to cocaine.” According to him, it was a candid conversation with Arnett in 2004 that “put him on the path of a life change.” Remembering that moment, Arnett, a comedian known for being the voice of the protagonist of the animated series Bojack Horsemanamong other works, commented: “I loved you very much and I wanted you to be well, and I knew that you did not feel well at all with all that.”

Bradley Cooper is one of the many celebrities who has appeared on the Bear Grylls shows, shows in which while they live adventures that put them on the edge, they tell him some of their most intimate moments. The protagonist of The last survivor it has also taken international stars like Zac Efron, Ben Stiller, Channing Tatum and Lena Headey on their wild excursions. He even had Barack Obama as a guest, while he was still president of the United States. And his programs have become a perfect setting for open conversations with celebrities. When he appeared in the series Celebrities in danger with Bear Gryllsactress Lena Headey, who plays Cersei in Game of Thronesadmitted to consider himself a “quite catastrophic” person and opened up about his struggle with depression. When complimented on her honesty about her problems, she responded, “There are certain things that are acceptable to talk about, and there are certain things that no one wants to talk about. I feel like if you don’t share and you don’t connect, then you’re causing more isolation and that’s a very bad thing for all of us.”