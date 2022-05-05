His version of ‘A Star Is Born’, with Lady Gaga, did well enough at the box office that Bradley Cooper has reconsidered his continuity as director. The project that has made him make the decision is again a musical, ‘Maestro’, a biopic of Leonard Bernstein.

Bernstein remains one of the great composers of film soundtracks, such as ‘West Side Story’, ‘The Magnificent Seven’, ‘Fair Value’, ‘American Rampage’, ‘Hang Noose’, ‘Rogues at full speed’, ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘My left foot’ or ‘Far from heaven’. He was nominated for an Oscar for best music eleven times, winning it for his composition of ‘Millie, a modern girl’.

Now Bradley Cooper is preparing a cinematographic biography of the musician based on a script he has written with Josh Singer, screenwriter of ‘Spotlight’ (2015), ‘The Pentagon Files’ (2017) or ‘The First Man’ (2018). Carey Mulligan, as his wife, is already signed for the cast; Felicia Montealegre (of a Costa Rican mother and an American father), Maya Hawke, as Jamie Bernstein, her firstborn; Matt Bomer, as a saxophonist with whom the composer had a brief romantic relationship acknowledging his bisexuality, and Jeremy Strong. Bradley Cooper himself will play Leonard Bernstein.

Leonard Bernstein (Massachusetts, August 25, 1918 – New York, October 14, 1990) was the first conductor born in the United States who gained worldwide fame, famous for having conducted the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, for his concerts for young people on television between 1958 and 1972 and for his multiple compositions for the cinema and theater.

Cooper has been working with the Bernstein family for three years on the film’s development. ‘Maestro’ will tell the complex love story of Leonard and Felicia, a plot that spans more than 30 years, from the moment they met in 1946 at a party to two engagements, a marriage of 25 years and three children: Jamie Bernstein , Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons, including the moment he came out as bisexual, and Felicia’s death from cancer, the moment his music got darker.

Bernstein’s children have been pleased with the project and that it is Carey Mulligan who plays their mother: “We are absolutely delighted that Carey plays our mother in the film,” said Jamie Bernstein. “Carey is sure to capture Felicia’s unique combination of wit, warmth, graceful beauty and depth of emotion. We also love the way Carey conveys a kind of European storybook grace, something our mother embodied as well.” On her side Bradley Cooper has revealed that “Carey has impressed me since I saw her on stage many years ago and I have not missed a performance of hers since then. I am honored to work with such a gigantic talent, as well as such a kind person in Carey.”

‘Maestro’ will be produced by Cooper himself along with such relevant filmmakers as Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Todd Phillips. It will be Netflix that will distribute the film, although it is the director’s wish that it be released in theaters beforehand.