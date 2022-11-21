A number of ingredients are required to make a blockbuster. Think of a charismatic person with a dream car, well choreographed stunts and last but not least: a lot of chase action. Meets all these points Bullitt: a classic from the sixties. We already knew that a new part is coming, but now even more is known about the new one Bullitt-movie.

This time Steven Spielberg sits in the director’s folding chair. This time Bradley Cooper will play the iconic role of detective Frank Bullitt. Indeed, that guest of The Hangover and Limitless. In fact, it turns out that Cooper and Spielberg have been having talks about a new part of the movie for years. Cooper will also assist in directing the film.

Unfortunately, the actor and director don’t say a word about what the film will feature. Bee deadline do they think that the old script will be ignored and that Cooper and Spielberg will come up with a new story around Frank Bullitt. We assume there will be at least one great chase in it. We’re just wondering what kind of car Bradley Cooper will be driving in the Bullitt movie.

If you have never seen the chase or just want to enjoy the fantastic images again, click on the video below. We assure you that it will not disappoint.