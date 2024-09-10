In early August, rumors emerged that Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, who has had numerous love affairs, was getting married. Contrary to the hopes of his fans, his chosen one was not the mother of his only child, Russian model Irina Shayk, but her friend, American model of Palestinian-Dutch descent Gigi Hadid. Lenta.ru investigated how the girl, who is 20 years younger than the actor, managed to attract him and why their romance became the subject of controversy.

Bradley Cooper praised Gigi Hadid’s looks and intelligence

In August 2023, fans of Russian model Irina Shayk and Hollywood star Bradley Cooper, who were worried about their relationship, were in for some good news. The celebrities, who are raising their daughter Leia together, recovered to Italy for a vacation. Moreover, the model, who was not free at the time, shared topless photos from the trip on her social networks. Hope was also added by the fact that Cooper, who broke up with his lover in 2019, did not subsequently enter into a serious relationship.

Gigi Hadid at the 2024 Met Gala in a Thom Browne corset dress Photo: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

However, fans did not have long to rejoice. Already in October, rumors emerged that the actor was showing interest in Shayk’s longtime friend and colleague, the world-famous model Gigi Hadid. The couple noticed at the Via Carota restaurant in Manhattan, where the model arrived in a miniskirt and a midriff-baring top, and after dinner they left in the same car.

Insiders at the time reportedthat Cooper and Hadid were just having fun. However, it was noted that the girl was already in love with the artist.

The warm relationship between them developed back when they were hanging out together – ironically, the model and the actor were introduced by his ex-girlfriend Shayk. In addition, in 2022, Hadid was rumored to be dating Cooper’s best friend, actor Leonardo DiCaprio

Despite the fact that Hadid and Cooper were in no hurry to advertise their romance, they spent weekends together and went for walks. And in January 2024, the artist presented the chosen one of his mother Gloria Campano.

Bradley is thrilled to meet Gigi. He hasn’t felt this excited about a woman in a long time. They are taking their time, but he is very taken with her. She is just his type. source

In addition, Cooper was attracted not only by the model’s appearance, but also by her intelligence. “He finds her interesting,” insiders clarified.

Cooper and Hadid’s Relationship Caught Irina Shayk Off Guard

Amid rumors of a romance between Hadid and Cooper, information emerged about Irina Shayk’s split from American football player Tom Brady. “If Tom had more time for love, he would be completely consumed by it and would most likely still be dating Irina. He really thinks she’s gorgeous,” an anonymous source said at the time.

At the same time, Shayk did not approve of her former chosen one’s choice.

Irina is unhappy that Bradley is dating another supermodel who is younger than her. It caught her off guard insider

Gigi Hadid’s ex-lover, former One Direction member, British singer Zayn Malik, also had a negative attitude towards the affair. words According to sources close to him, he was not pleased with the very idea that the mother of his child was dating another man.

It is known that in October 2021, the court charged Malik with four criminal offenses related to violence against Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid. Currently, the model continues to communicate with the performer for the sake of their joint daughter Khai.

Bradley Cooper at the BAFTA ceremony Photo: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Relatives of 29-year-old Hadid and 49-year-old Cooper supported their romance, hoping that the celebrities would be able to start a family, sources reported. Cooper really began to consider the model as a future wife. An important role in this was played by the fact that Hadid and Cooper’s daughters are friends. This fact is very valuable for the actor, insiders noted.

Gigi is a good mother to her daughter Khai, something Bradley finds very attractive. She also supports his sobriety. [Брэдли Купер страдал от алкогольной зависимости]which is crucial for him insider

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s Marriage

In the summer of 2024, the celebrities’ infatuation with each other developed into a full-fledged relationship, reported major media outlets. They realized they had a lot in common, including raising children, having a bright career, and being in the public eye. “They have a good, stable social life and are really happy,” the sources said.

Soon, journalists also reported that the actor was considering Hadid as his wife.

Bradley has already decided that he is going to propose to Gigi. They discussed family at the very beginning of their relationship. All this time they have proven their intentions to each other, and now their marriage is a matter of time source

However, netizens were confused by Hadid’s attitude towards the artist’s daughter, who took the seven-year-old girl on a joint vacation with the model. The lovers spent time on a yacht off the coast of Italian Sardinia in the company of Australian actress Margot Robbie, her husband, film producer Tom Ackerley, and actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

The paparazzi caught the half-naked couple kissing and hugging, which confused users, who were also outraged by the lack of attention paid to the child. “I feel a little sorry for the girl. Her “hours with dad” are spent on a yacht with his model girlfriend”, “Not a single photo where Gigi communicates with Lea, who is nearby. It seems strange”, “The girl must feel very uncomfortable watching her father being groped”, “The daughter should have just stayed home with Irina, no one even communicates with her”, – many commentators said.

At the same time, fans of the model began to doubt the sincerity of the actor, who became famous for frequently changing his chosen ones.

Bradley Cooper Novels

Bradley Cooper is known not only for his film awards, but also for his numerous romances. In 2006, he began dating actress Jennifer Esposito and proposed to her.

The couple married in December, but the marriage did not last long – the wife filed for divorce a few months later, in May 2007, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Later, when asked about marriage, Cooper stated: “It just happened… It was wrong.”

After the breakup, Cooper reportedly turned his attention to another actress, Cameron Diaz. Sources said the actors are very close and their relationship is more than friendly.

In 2009, the object of the man’s emotions was his colleague in the film “Case 39” – Renee Zellweger. The lovers spent the holidays with Cooper’s parents and began to live together, but did not publicly speak about their status. In 2011, the couple broke up – Cooper preferred his career to his chosen one, but the artists managed to remain friends.

Also on the artist’s list of love interests were actress Olivia Wilde and singer Jennifer Lopez.[Лопес] “She really enjoys his attention and she’s pleased that he likes her so much. She has fun with Bradley and he makes her laugh,” described celebrity communication insider. However, their relationship was not officially confirmed and quickly faded away.

The star’s next chosen one was again a colleague from the film – Zoe Saldana played together with him in the film “The Words”. During 2012, the artists broke up and got back together again, but in 2013 they broke off their relationship for good.

Cooper didn’t stay single for long – a month later he was spotted with British actress and model Suki Waterhouse, who is currently married to Twilight star Robert Pattinson. The relationship lasted two years and ended in January 2015, and in April Cooper went out with Irina Shayk, going to the musical Finding Neverland in New York.

In 2017, the Hollywood star and the Russian model had a daughter, but they were unable to keep the family together. Two years later, without ever getting married, the couple survived a breakup, the culprit of which was said to be singer Lady Gaga. The performer became the actor’s partner in the film “A Star Is Born”.

Despite the public outcry and accusations against the actor from the model’s fans, Shayk and Cooper maintained a warm, friendly relationship.

[Ирине] never liked being alone. She always hoped that they could find a way to make their relationship work. (…) Their daughter is happiest when they are all together close to sheik source, 2022

Cooper does not comment on his current romantic relationships, nor does his young chosen one.