A short break of a week and a half to regain strength before getting back on the Honda two more days of private tests in Jerez de la Frontera (February 11-12) and continue to refine the improvements that HRC technicians have made to the Japanese frame this winter to gain power and top speed on the straights and fine-tune the interaction with the Michelin rear tire mid-corner.

This is the roadmap that the Golden Wing factory has designed for Stefan Bradl. The Augsburg rider, who in 2020 replaced Marc Márquez in the Respol Honda garage after a broken humerus suffered by the eighth champion in the final laps of the 2020 Spanish GP, has been the rider chosen, for the second consecutive year, by the Tokyo brand for advance part of the work that the Márquez brothers, Pol Espargaró and Takaaki Nakagami will take place in Losail in early March (March 6-7-10-11-12).

New chassis, swingarm and exhaust, major improvements to the RC213V



A mission, collect as much information as possible about the new rear chassis, swingarm, exhaust, fenders and brake caliper that equips the new version of the RC213V, which encountered an unexpected enemy in the rain. Despite the presence of this atmospheric phenomenon that excessively limited the activity of the orange formation in the province of Cádiz, Bradl managed to accumulate more than 200 kilometers on the back of the modern Japanese motorcycle that regain its hegemony in the MotoGP World Championship.

A figure that the German wanted to celebrate by performing a spectacular stoppie (braking hard with the front end and lifting the rear of the bike) on the Jerez-Ángel Nieto home straight. “I left him right in pole position. We have to enjoy rainy days somehow,” Stefan Bradl wrote on his ‘Instagram’ account accompanied by two emoticons that simulate a crazy face and another laughing out loud. As the saying goes … In bad weather, good face.