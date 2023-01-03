The technical domain of Ducati in 2022, which allowed six of the eight Borgo Panigale riders to get on the podium last championship, has generated a lot of discussions between enthusiasts and insiders. But also among the riders, with Marc Marquez of Honda and Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha who have repeatedly stressed that they have no weapons to counter the excessive power of the Italian bike, which is impregnable especially on tracks with long straights. The mix between engine and aerodynamics is the flagship of the project conceived by Gigi Dall’Igna and to think that two Japanese giants like Honda and Yamaha are looking to Ducati as a model to follow, this can only be a note of credit for the work done over the years.

The Honda test rider Stefan Bradl recently released an interesting interview on the role of the rider in the current MotoGP: “The championship is developing in such a way that the driver is no longer able to make the difference as was the case a few years ago. When there were no special devices and aerodynamic aids, you could have made a bigger difference as a driver. Once the centaurs were worth 80% of the package, now we are at 60%, with the material worth 40%. This proportion has definitely shifted“. The German rider understands the efforts of Marc Marquez: “He can’t accept this situation and keeps trying. He doesn’t give up and is willing to risk, he wants to win whatever the cost. He asks Honda for more and more because he sees that on the Ducati all the riders, even with different riding styles, are extremely fast on one lap“, concluded Bradl a Speedweek.