What happened

After the serious accident on Friday, Marc Márquez He returned to the track today for FP2 and qualifying of the German Grand Prix, after a night of anti-inflammatories and painkillers to try to cope with the blow to his ribcage. However, the Spanish champion was unable to do better than thirteenth position and will start from the fifth row of the grid. But in Q1 a misunderstanding with Stefan Bradl prevented him from improving his lapand what happened caused him to be excluded from Q2.

Marc Marquez found himself in front of Stefan Bradl in his last remaining time attack, decidedly slow in the middle of the trajectoryThe Spaniard immediately got furious and underlined his disappointment even on the re-entry lap to the German driver, who was trying to apologize.

The penalty

What happened could have had serious implications in terms of safety, but the Steward Panel decided to to give Stefan Bradl a relatively light penalty. The German was in fact penalised with three positions on the starting grid in the race (and therefore not in the Sprint), but the Honda test rider had already qualified 21st and second to last and will therefore drop just one position on Sunday.