These are hours of waiting and potentially decisive as to whether or not to participate Marc Marquez at the Argentine Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, a track that is once again part of the calendar after two years of absence due to the pandemic. In 2019 Marc Marquez raced alone, preceding the Italian couple made up of Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso at the finish line by more than ten seconds, with the Yamaha rider winning over the Ducati rider on the last lap.

Two weeks ago in Mandalika in Indonesia Marc Marquez during the warm-up was the victim of a frightening high-side that forced him not to take part in the race. What initially was a precautionary stop then turned back into a nightmare for the eight-time world champion as symptoms of a vertical diplopia in the right eye (i.e. the splitting of the images, one above and one below). Yesterday on paper the Honda rider had a decisive medical check-up on his agenda for what should not be ruled out as a quick recovery already for the race weekend that is almost upon us.

The Honda test driver, Stefan Bradlstressed that it is impossible to say too much about Marc Marquez’s recovery: “Of course I would prefer Marc to be able to ride because he is irreplaceable for Honda. I’m sorry for him, it’s not an easy situation. Nobody knows when he will be back. It is a delicate matter that can be cured in five days or in a year. Nobody knows when Marc will be fit again “Bradl told the Austrian broadcaster’s microphones Servus Tv.