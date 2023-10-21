Carlos Alberto Pacheco – Editora 3i Carlos Alberto Pacheco – Editora 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/carlos-alberto-pacheco-editora-3/ 10/21/2023 – 10:38

Banks | Bradesco

Providing strong performance in all segments has been a rule for financial institutions in the country. And it is no different in Bradesco, best bank of 2023 according to the criteria adopted by DINHEIRO. For the CEO, Octavio de Lazari Junior, this achievement is due to the continuous work of professionals at all levels of the organization. “They put enormous dedication into everything they do and genuinely want to delight our customers,” he said. According to the executive, this commitment will ensure that results continue to evolve gradually over the next few years. “In the first half of the year we saw growth in important lines such as insurance operations and market margin, which should improve even further in the following quarters.”

The leadership position is reflected in the numbers. In the portfolio 72 million customers38.3 million are account holders, divided between 36.5 million individuals (1.5 million high-income individuals) and 1.8 million legal entities. Bradesco’s total assets total R$1.9 trillion (data from June 2023). The bank obtained R$20.7 billion in net profit in 2022. In the first half of this year, it was R$8.8 billion.

One of the practical consequences of customer dedication is the credit policy. The organization establishes pre-approved limits according to the account holder’s profile and conditions.

Models undergo continuous review with intensive use of data and technology. “We have APIs that connect to our and third-party channels, which allows a credit offer and interest rate according to the customer’s credit profile at the time of contracting the transaction, both for individuals and companies”said the bank executive.

As part of Bradesco’s strategy, high-income segments It is agribusiness pave the expansion route. In high income, the bank adopted different actions and embraces new projects with the aim of increasing and improving the offer.

“We constitute the Tivio Capitalan independent resource manager in partnership with BV Bank.” The business follows a trend of looking at new market spaces, which includes acquisition of the American bank BAC Floridain 2019, which since last year became known as Bradesco Bank.

“And we expanded the international offer, with the launch of new products, such as Bradesco Invest USan investment platform abroad, in partnership with BlackRock; and the My Accountour 100% digital international account”, stated Lazari.

O e-agroa digital platform launched by the bank to connect producers and suppliers, is present at the country’s main fairs, in addition to expanding agreements with strategic partners in the input, machinery and equipment chain.

At the retailthe bank made adjustments to promote the transformation of branches and physical structure, in addition to expanding the network of banking correspondents — the Bradesco Expresso — which allows capillarity and convenience in service with a variable cost structure.

The chains of health and technology have also been recent targets for investment and portfolio development. At healthcare areathrough Atlantica Hospitalsthe bank bought 20% of the Santa Lucia Hospitala reference in the Midwest, created a company with the Fleury Group and the São Paulo hospital Portuguese Beneficencefor the care of cancer patients, and invested in the construction of a hospital in partnership with the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

For Lazari Junior, the The fact that Bradesco is one of the largest retail banks in the country is also due to its service to small businesses and large corporations“which we support from working capital to capital market operations, such as bond issues, IPOs and M&As through Bradesco BBI”.

The bank is also one of the leaders in rural credit, consortia It is resource management.

Manage all these fronts requires heavy investments in technology and innovation. In 2023, the bank’s budget includes R$6 billion aimed at cloud, computer graphics and generative artificial intelligenceamong other features, to boost the ecosystem and operating capacity.

Lazari highlights that the use of digital channels has increased significantly in recent times throughout the financial industry.

“Here at Bradesco, 98% of customer transactions are carried out through digital channels, with 94% concentrated on mobile and internet.”

Octavio de Lazari Junior, CEO

In the PF and PJ Apps, from January to June alone, according to Lazari, 1.6 billion financial transactions were carried out, 33% more compared to the first half of 2022, with a daily average of 15 million accesses — 35% higher than last June’s average.

In the numbers of Pix, the monthly evolution is constant: more than 130 million Brazilians use this form of payment. Of these, 25% are Bradesco customers, who can make transfers via Whatsapp with Bia (Bradesco Artificial Intelligence) or via Open Finance.

Cards

Lazari also highlights the strategic partnerships implemented with several brands of credit cardbetween them Visa, MasterCard It is Amex. The institution created, with other banks, the Elo brand, 100% Brazilian. The operation with brands goes further: Bradesco is a pioneer in digital wallets and, today, it is the only one to have the Apple Pay for the four flags.

In this set of actions and measures to favor the customer journey and reinforce the leadership position in the ranking of banks, Lazari emphasizes the transformation process, the mindset change and training people. According to him, Bradesco invests in training its team of professionals, focused on achieving excellence and constantly improving service. Everything to have more effective solutions that respond to the public’s desires.