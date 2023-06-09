Estadão Contenti

Bradesco, Itaú and Santander, the three largest private banks in Brazil, confirmed that they intend to join Desenrola, the federal government’s debt renegotiation program, officially launched last Tuesday, the 6th. Banco do Brasil and Caixa did not declare adherence to the program.

Banco do Brasil informed, in a statement, that it supported the federal government in the design and modeling of the Desenrola Program, together with other financial institutions, through Febraban, an entity that represents the banks.

However, BB awaits the regulation of the Program to formalize its authorization and start its operation, says the note. ” The Bank will expand, under Desenrola, the debt renegotiation solutions available to all our customers.”

Caixa informed, through a note, that the operational and financial impacts of Provisional Measure No. 1,176, which regulates the program, are being evaluated by the bank.

According to the statement, Caixa “actively participates in joint meetings with Febraban and the Ministry, with the objective of contributing to the construction of a solution aligned with the premise of qualified customer service and the strategic planning of this institution”.

70 million defaulters

The Desenrola program will allow banks to participate in negotiating customer debts and purchasing debts on the platform that will be open to debtors.

About 30 million negative CPFs (Individual Taxpayer Registration) should be benefited. Today, there are more than 70 million defaulters in the country, according to data from Serasa Experian.

The debt limit is R$5,000 in the so-called Tier 1, which will be guaranteed by the Treasury in case of default. The initiative is aimed at people with a monthly income of up to two minimum wages (R$ 2,640). The program provides that the name of people who owe up to R$ 100 will no longer appear on the list of debtors of credit protection bodies.

In a second range, with no limit to the volume owed, there will be no guarantee, but the government will offer regulatory incentives to banks to increase the supply of credit.

Desenrola will be guaranteed, for the institutions that “buy” the debts, from the Fundo Garantidor de Valores (FGO), the same that guarantees Pronampe. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said on Monday, the 5th, that the fund has R$10 billion available for the program.

In a statement, signed by its president, Isaac Sidney, Febraban, which represents the banks, said that the debt renegotiation program “is in line” with the negotiations made in recent months between the federal government and the entity.

“When it goes into operation, the banks will make their contribution so that Desenrola reduces the number of negative consumers and helps millions of citizens to reduce their debts”, said the executive in a statement.























