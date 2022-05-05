By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Bradesco forecasts higher credit and fee income and tighter control over operating expenses in 2022 as it seeks to adjust to an environment of continuously high inflation and higher interest rates in Brazil.

The country’s second-largest private bank said on Thursday it now expects its margin with customers, which includes credit operations, to grow 18% to 22% this year, compared with a previous forecast of 8% to 12% more.

Bradesco also raised its estimate for service revenue growth in the year, from 2% to 6% to 4% to 8%. At the other end, operating expenses this year should rise from 1% to 5%, compared to the previous forecast, from 3% to 7%.

On the other hand, the bank also changed the expectation for expenses with provision for loss on defaults (expanded PDD), from 15 billion to 19 billion to 17 billion to 21 billion reais.

The bank also announced that the board of directors had approved a new share buyback program, for up to 106.58 million shares, equivalent to a disbursement of around 1.8 billion reais, according to stock prices on Thursday.

The new figures came in conjunction with the release of results for the first quarter, a period in which the bank had recurring income of 6.82 billion reais, an increase of 4.7% over a year earlier and slightly above the average forecast of analysts consulted. by Refinitiv, of 6.76 billion, supported by the combination of higher revenues from credit and expense control.

The group’s expanded credit portfolio closed March at 834.45 billion reais, an increase of 18.3%, with emphasis on more profitable lines, such as credit cards, which made the margin with customers increase 19.6% year-on-year the year.

The delinquency ratio increased 0.7 percentage point year on year – +0.4 sequential point – to 3.2%. And the expanded PDD rose 23.8% year-on-year, to 4.84 billion reais, which the bank called an “expected movement”.

At the other end, operating expenses grew 4.4% year-on-year, to 11.7 billion reais, much less than the accumulated inflation for the period. In 12 months, Bradesco reduced its network of service points by 477 units.

Finally, its insurance arm had recurring income 1.7% lower year on year, 1.6 billion reais, with a worsening in the life line and pension.

Thus, Bradesco’s annualized return on equity was 18% in the quarter, a sequential decline of 0.5 point and 0.7 point year on year.

