SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Bradesco should take a few quarters to overcome the current scenario of worsening default rates, lower credit growth and weak treasury results, the bank’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“Bradesco’s profit should remain under pressure for some quarters,” said Octavio de Lazari Junior, in a conference with journalists about the surprisingly weak third-quarter results.

The executive stated that the bank’s loan portfolio should close 2022 at the bottom of the 10% to 14% growth projection, which indicates a slowdown in this final stretch of the year, since the expansion until September was 13.6% in 12 months.

Lazari also said he expects the default rate to remain under pressure for a few quarters, starting to improve in the second half of 2023.

Bradesco’s president commented that, in general, periods of worsening in default are offset by better results in the treasury.

But this time, with the brief period of deflation, bonds held by the bank linked to the IPCA affected the margin with the market, which had a loss of more than 1 billion reais in the quarter. In addition, there was also an impact on the financial result of the group’s insurance arm.

“We had a perfect storm,” Lazari said.

Reflecting the frustration of the quarterly result released the night before, well below the average market expectation, Bradesco’s preferred share tumbled 9.3% on B3 at 10:33 am, while the Ibovespa dropped 0.5%.

