Banking institution tool is in the testing phase and allows sending notifications and collection links

O Bradesco launched this month a cash flow management tool for micro, small and medium entrepreneurs. From a financial dashboard, the customer will be able to view all their receivables and their respective status (due, overdue, paid), regardless of the chosen payment method.

The mechanism sends notifications via SMS, WhatsApp, phone call/voice robot or email with access links to payment options, such as credit or debit card, boleto and Pix to the entrepreneur.

Entrepreneurs can also include interest, fine and discount period in the bill and collection. In addition, the service allows issuing an invoice and consulting the Serasa.

The mechanism is initially available only on the Internet Banking. The bank plans to expand it to the application in the future, but there are no dates yet, said Antonio Daissuke, Director of Cash Management at Bradesco, when Entrepreneurial Power.

“The tool is in the pilot phase. We want to collect feedback from customers who use it during this period and improve the solution towards their main needs during the release process for the entire PJ customer base”he stated.

At this stage, the mechanism is available to 7,000 customers. It should be made available gradually as it is being tested. Bradesco’s expectation is that the service will be made available to all corporate clients of the bank by the end of the year.

“This is the natural life cycle of the product, that is, we pilot it with a small number of customers, we ratify the value and usability of delivery to customers to start the release process for the entire PJ customer base”says Daissuke.

The new tool is the result of the bank’s partnership with ASAAS, a fintech that automates financial management processes.