05/19/2023 – 9:57 am

On the 31st, starting at 8:00 pm, Bradesco will hold a nightly real estate auction. Bids range from R$ 19,000 to R$ 1.4 million, and information about the event is available at Mega Auctions official website.

47 properties will be offered, including apartments, houses, living room and commercial building, land and rural areas. The lots are located in Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Paraíba, Pará, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Among the bids, there is a highlight for a house in Campo Grande (MS) with 864m² of land and 332m² of construction, with a minimum bid of R$ 1.4 million; another property with 260m² of land and with a minimum bid of R$ 318,000 is sold in Indaiatuba (SP).

Bradesco facilitates the payment of bids, which can be paid in cash with a 10% discount or in 12 installments without interest and without correction, with a down payment of 25%. For properties worth more than R$100,000, there is a special payment condition, with a down payment of 30% and the balance in 36 or 48 monthly and consecutive installments, with interest of 12% pa (price table) + monthly IGP-M (if positive).























