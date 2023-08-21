Bank should have units in 5 cities in the state working with Starlink technology by the end of August

O Bradesco Bank closed a satellite internet contract with starlink, the company of billionaire Elon Musk. The objective is to increase the quality and speed of bank branch services in the interior of the State of Amazonas. By the end of August, the forecast is that agencies in 5 municipalities will be using the technology.

The city of Tefé, 520 km from Manaus, was the first to be impacted by the new contract. So far, satellite internet has also been activated at the Caruari, Benjamin Constant and Tabatinga branches.

In São Gabriel da Cachoeira, close to the border with Colombia, it should begin to be used this month. In addition to these cities, the bank intends to cover other agencies with Musk’s internet. Among them are neighboring municipalities such as Juruá, Uarini, Alvarães, Japurá, Maraã and riverside communities.

The operation is carried out jointly with Secinet, a solutions and managed services integrator. Jayme Ribeiro, executive director of sales and marketing at Sencinet, explains that the satellites used by Starlink “enable a speed up to 100 times greater than the system currently used”.

In an interview with the newspaper, The State of São PauloBradesco’s IT (Information Technology) executive, Walkiria Marchetti, says that the increase in speed in these locations is “absolutely fundamental” because it allows to evolve in offering more improved services. “The Pix, which for us is already so simple, in these locations takes a little longer to figure out”he says.

The operation of Musk’s company was authorized in Brazil by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) at the end of January and is valid until March 2027. One of the differentials that most draws the attention of consumers is the possibility of connection in rural and isolated regions cable internet access.

Internet access via Starlink is carried out through the transmission of vacuum data from space, without the need to build cabling infrastructure, such as fiber optics. The space also reduces possible “frictions” in the data transmission speed. The operation is possible due to the multiple satellites spread in low orbit –550 km from Earth–, unlike the satellites in geostationary orbit –35,000 km– of other providers.

This greater proximity between the Starlink satellite allows a reduction in latency – the “delay” between the arrival of an online request from one point to another. SpaceX, the company of which Starlink is a subsidiary, plans to have around 4,500 satellites in operation by 2024.