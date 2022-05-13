SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Bradesco said on Friday that its subsidiary Bradesco Financiamentos detected an incident that may have allowed unauthorized viewing of contract data from around 53,000 customers.

“All the necessary measures to resolve the incident, as well as communication to customers and the competent authorities, were adopted,” Bradesco said in a statement, adding that the possible leak does not jeopardize the integrity of access to transactional systems of these customers. ”.

(By Aluisio Alves)

The post Bradesco Financiamentos reports possible data leakage of 53 thousand customers appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

