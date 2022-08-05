Bank president says he does not intend to act in the credit line for vulnerable people

O Bradesco will not offer a payroll loan to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, released by the federal government this week.

The president of the institution, Octavio de Lazari Junior, said that this is an operation with high interest rates for the most vulnerable. He says that, as the benefit is transitory, the credit has greater risk.

During the presentation of Bradesco’s results for the 2nd quarter, he commented:

“This is not a retirement or pension, but a benefit to people who are in difficulties. Therefore, Bradesco will not operate in this portfolio. We are talking about vulnerable people.”

“No one can predict where the default rate will go. This is a time of greater difficulty (with high interest rates, inflation). We had to adjust our credit models. The Selic (basic interest rate) is no longer 2%, but almost 14%. This adjustment excludes people who could have credit.”

Bradesco is the 2nd largest private bank in the country.

PAYROLL LOANS

By the law sanctioned this week, the maximum amount of the installment of the consigned credit will be the one in which the installments commit up to a maximum of 40% of the monthly amount of the benefit.

The value of the benefit that will be considered is R$ 400 – since the increase to R$ 600 is temporary. Thus, the maximum amount of the loan will be the one in which the amount of the installment is at most R$ 160.