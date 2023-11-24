Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/24/2023 – 7:22

After a year of poor results, Bradesco, the second largest private bank in the country, announced a change of command this Thursday, the 23rd. Marcelo de Araújo Noronha will be the new president of the institution, replacing Octavio de Lazari Junior – who had held the position since 2018 and who, according to the note, will be appointed to join the board of directors.

At 58 years old, Noronha has been in the banking sector for 38 years, 20 of them at Bradesco alone. Before the conglomerate, he worked for institutions such as BBVA in Brazil (BBV), purchased by Bradesco in the 2000s. Since January, he held the bank’s retail vice-presidency, with the challenge of reversing negative data such as the rise in default rates, which put downward pressure on Bradesco’s results.

“The market is very competitive and demands multiple capabilities from all of us. With my feet on the ground, I am aware of my mission. And it will be no different this time,” he said, in a note distributed by the bank. “I have a full view of the relevant decisions that await me, and the size of the burden of expectations from Bradesco’s customers, employees and shareholders.”

The abrupt change of command was beyond Bradesco’s standards. But the balance sheet results in the third quarter had reinforced the market’s expectation of some change in the conglomerate’s main positions.

The bank reported recurring net profit of R$4.621 billion in the period, a drop of 11.5% compared to the same period last year. The credit portfolio shrank and default rates, considering delays of more than 90 days, increased, still impacted by the “Americanas effect” (Bradesco is among the biggest creditors of the retailer, which is in judicial recovery).

The worsening of Bradesco’s retail performance in recent years weighed on the results, especially due to the importance of the segment for the bank, more focused on the low-income customer segment. As a result, this distanced it from its main rival, Itaú Unibanco, the largest bank in Latin America.

Natural candidate

Noronha, who before the retail area headed the bank’s wholesale segment, was always seen in the market as a strong candidate to take over as president of Bradesco. In the previous leadership change, he was Octavio de Lazari’s main competitor. An important question, still open until yesterday, is who will now take over Bradesco’s retail vice-presidency.

Yesterday, Bradesco shares closed up 1.87% (ON) and 2.67% (PN).

In a statement, the president of the bank’s board of directors, Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, stated that Noronha’s appointment will mark a new era in the conglomerate, amid an “absolutely challenging” scenario from the perspective of operational efficiency, competitiveness and regulation. . “The change is intended to initiate a cycle of robust projects and strategic objectives for the coming years,” he said.

Without going into detail about the reasons that led to the change of command at the bank, Trabuco added that each generation of executives has its “moment of maturation, rites of passage and assets accumulated as a legacy”. “The moment represents a favorable scenario to give a renewed vision to the necessary movements towards the objectives set by Bradesco’s board of directors.”

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.