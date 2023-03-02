Bradesco asked the São Paulo Court to protest the sale of assets belonging to the members of Americanas’ board of directors and supervisory board, a request with the same content as the case against the three reference shareholders, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira .

In practice, the bank’s defense requests a blockade of assets, to prevent directors from disposing of assets, which, in the event of legal liability for the BRL 20 billion shortfall that led the company to judicial recovery, could prevent the receipt of resources by the beneficiaries.

Americanas’ board is formed by Sicupira, Paulo Alberto Lemann, Eduardo Saggioro Garcia and Cláudio Moniz Barreto Garcia, the last three representatives of the reference trio. Mauro Muratorio Not, Sidney Vitor da Costa Breyer and Vanessa Claro Lopes occupy the vacancies of independent members. With the exception of Sicupira, which was the subject of the same request as the two partners, the other six are mentioned in the request.

A parallel request also mentions Carlos Alberto de Souza, Pedro Carvalho de Mello, Peter Edward Cortes, Ricardo Scalzo and Vicente Antonio de Castro, according to the pieces that Broadcast had access to. They have been members of the company’s supervisory board over the last decade.

Bradesco argues that board members were responsible

In the documents, the Warde office, which represents Bradesco, states that the board members were responsible for the company’s business. In the piece on the board of directors, for example, they mention that the Brazilian corporation law defines the general orientation of the company’s business and the supervision of management as duties of the body.

In the piece on the fiscal council, the bank’s lawyers say that the councilors gave a favorable opinion of the company’s balance sheets, without pointing out reservations or the accounting gap. “In addition, they agreed with the distribution of proceeds (dividends and interest on equity) which, in the analyzed period, totaled R$ 1.7 billion (in historical values).”

Bradesco’s defense requests are part of the process in which the bank tries to produce advance evidence to reach those responsible for the accounting breach that led the company to judicial recovery. The São Paulo Court of Justice authorized the search, seizure and expertise of emails from company executives, but the measure is suspended by injunction by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The bank’s and other creditors’ lawyers seek to determine responsibilities between individuals, arguing, for example, that it was impossible for the three reference shareholders, Americanas’ controllers, not to be aware of the company’s irregular practices.