The Bradesco application presented an oscillation in its operation on the night of this Monday (10). According to the Downdetector website, the peak of complaints was around 7 pm.
On Twitter, hundreds of bank customers were complaining about the non-functioning of the mobile application. In an error image, the app told the client to try accessing the computer or come back later.
The report contacted the bank and, until the closure of the matter, received no response.
