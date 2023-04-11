The Bradesco application presented an oscillation in its operation on the night of this Monday (10). According to the Downdetector website, the peak of complaints was around 7 pm.

On Twitter, hundreds of bank customers were complaining about the non-functioning of the mobile application. In an error image, the app told the client to try accessing the computer or come back later.

The report contacted the bank and, until the closure of the matter, received no response.

Check out more complaints:

Hello @Bradesco on the 10th, at 6 pm, is your app off the air? Will you pay the interest on my bills? Including the interest that you will charge for the late payment of the Bradesco card bill? — Débora Arendartchuk (@de_arendartchuk) April 10, 2023