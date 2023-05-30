Ariel Fernandesi

On the morning of this Tuesday, the 30th, the Bradesco application presents instability for some users. Bank customers used social media to complain that the app does not load completely.

The Downdetector website, which monitors several digital services, registered more than 300 complaints around 8 am. Of these, 51% are related to the application login, 43% to the internet banking login and 6%, internet banking operations.

According to the reports, when accessing the application, the message that appears is: “Something went wrong here. But you can access your account via Internet Banking (computer), or, if you prefer, come back later (see image below)”.

On the networks, Bradesco responded to some posts asking users to report cases in more detail in private messages. Sought, the bank has not yet commented on the problem.
























