Bradesco’s app is experiencing instability this Saturday morning. Reports from bank customers on social media say that the problems were detected mainly with login, in addition to the request to update the app – requested for access but unable to be carried out.

At 09:47, the website Downdetectorwhich collects customer complaints about online services, recorded a peak of 299 complaints about the bank’s app. The most reported problems were logging into the mobile app (79%), mobile banking (14%) and internet login banking (7%).

Bradesco’s official profile on X (formerly Twitter) informed customers that “the responsible area is working to ensure that access is normalized as soon as possible”.



