Bank says there was “intermittency”, but that it has regularized the service; on X, users shared reports of difficulty in accessing the app

The Bradesco app was down and unstable this Monday (15.Jul.2024). X users (formerly Twitter), who use the bank, used their profiles to flag and report the problems. The bank’s press office responded to the Poder360 and said that the application presented “intermittency” in the morning, but it has now been regularized and all services are functioning normally.

Some of the failures presented by the Bradesco application were login and difficulties in completing transactions in internet banking.

The website Downdetectorwhich shows problems in digital channels, registered complaints began to peak around 9am. By 10:36am, there were 673 complaints, the highest peak, and by 1:06pm it had dropped to 24 complaints.

The bank’s profile on X (formerly Twitter) responded to users, saying that the incident had been identified and asking customers to try accessing the service later.

Here is the bank’s publication:

The Bradesco bank app is used to check your account balances, statements and limits, pay bills, Pix, among other features.