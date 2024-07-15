From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/15/2024 – 13:27

This Monday, the 15th, customers of Bradesco complained on social media about problems accessing the bank’s app.

In the images, the application displayed the message: “Something went wrong… Please try again in a few moments.”

On DownDetector, a website that monitors online services, there were 575 notifications about the service, as of 11:41 am.

See some complaints below:

I only come here to this platform to talk badly about Bradesco, apparently. Every time you NEED it, the bank is down, unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/D9S8Q91LYW — Felipe Rusty (@Rustyofc) July 15, 2024

Bradesco

Wanted by the site THIS IS MONEYBradesco confirmed that there was a problem in the morning and that now all services are working normally.

“The Bradesco PF App experienced intermittent issues this morning, which have now been resolved. All services are operating normally.”

For X users, formerly of Twitter, the bank was sending the following message: “Hello, good afternoon. Please try again later. We are at your disposal.”