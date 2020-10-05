To the Elche he has very few hours left to reinforce his staff. In the fight against the clock, the franjiverde entity needs a pivot that contributes muscle and physique to the center of the field. For this reason, he is currently negotiating with Filip bradaric and with Ivan Marcone. One of the two, except for surprise, will be from Elche.

Bradaric knows the League after a soldier last season at Celta. The Croatian belongs to Cagliari, but in January he already put Balaídos on loan, a formula that may interest Elche. With Celta he played 14 games, seven of them starting. With your selection was runner-up in the World in 2018.

For its part, Iván Marcone has been on Elche’s agenda for many weeks. The pivot belongs to Boca and could expand the list of Argentines who have placed themselves under Almirón’s orders. It’s the classic Argentine ‘5’. Between Bradaric and Marcone Elche is debated.