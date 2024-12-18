Brad Pitt meets 61 years keeping its appeal intact. The actor, who became known in the 90s thanks to the film ‘Thelma and Louise’, has become a sixty-year-old with an unstoppable career in film, as an actor and producer. Although his personal life faltered after his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Pitt has turned the page with Inés Ramón, a young woman of Spanish origin. At 61 years old, the actor is filming a new film that will be released in the summer of 2025, in which he plays Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes. His most recent photos, precisely wearing the usual pilot’s jumpsuit, continue to demonstrate that he is one of the sexiest men in the world. But, What does Pitt do to be one of the most desired men, now over 60 years old? We review the seven keys to the actor’s style and beauty.

1- The most fashionable on the red carpet

Brad Pitt takes risks when it comes to hitting the red carpet. Although the classic tuxedo suits him wonderfully, the actor does not hesitate to try trends such as flared pants. At the last Venice Film Festival, in which he shared the spotlight with his friend George Clonney, Pitt caused a sensation with a ‘total look’ in black signed by Louis Vuitton and composed of a jacket with crossed lapels, buttoned with a pearl button and flared pantsthat is, flared.

Brad Pitt in a black suit, with flared pants and a double-breasted blazer on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.



Gtres





2- Combine suits with sports shoes

Another of Brad Pitt’s style tricks to rejuvenate himself is to combine a suit with sneakers to attend a movie presentation. For some years now, sneakers have been the queens of ‘street style’, they can be combined with all types of clothing, and at 61 years old, the actor also joins this trend. Within the framework of the Venice Festival, Brad Pitt opted for some white sneakers to combine with a peculiar baby blue suit.









Combining the suit with some sneakers is one of Brad Pitt’s tricks to rejuvenate.



Gtres





3- Risky looks at over 60 years old

Despite being in his sixties, Brad Pitt does not hesitate to try new formulas when it comes to dressing. The actor dares with special clothes like a vintage yellow suitor pants with houndstooth printmatching a fisherman’s hat. The protagonist of famous films such as ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ wears groundbreaking and unique looks, confirming that he remains a style icon over 60.

Brad Pitt, in a striking yellow suit, and his girlfriend Inés Ramón.



Gtres





4- Challenge baldness with a youthful haircut

Whether due to genetics or because he has undergone treatment, at 61 years old, Brad Pitt still has strong, thick hair. The actor opts for a short informal haircut, which he looks with a disheveled effect, thus achieving a more ‘casual’ and youthful image. In addition to the haircut, blonde highlights, which also help soften the features, are another key to rejuvenation.

At 61 years old, Brad Pitt sports thick, dense hair, with a short, informal haircut that rejuvenates him.



Gtres





5- Take care of your skin daily

Brad Pitt knows that, despite having good genetics, you have to take care of yourself inside and out to delay skin aging. And yes, Brad Pitt uses facial creams daily, he revealed this on the occasion of the launch of his own cosmetic brand Le Domaine, which takes advantage of the antioxidant benefits of grapes, as well as various patents from Dr. Nicholas Lévy. The actor then assured that the product he liked the most was anti-aging creambut her routine also included daily skin cleansing and other products such as serum and eye contour.

6- Yes to subtle aesthetic treatments

To remain one of the most handsome men in the world after the age of 60, Brad Pitt also relies on aesthetic medicine. Although he has never acknowledged his touch-ups, it seems quite evident that the actor has had various treatments over the years, achieving what everyone wants: have a natural and younger face, without the hand of aesthetics being noticeable. Among the treatments that could have been done would be: Botox on the forehead and between the eyebrows, fillers in the cheekbones and jaw area, as well as techniques to improve the quality of the skin: radiofrequency, ultrasounds, etc.

7- Training and feeding

Perhaps he is not one of the actors who draws special attention for his muscular physique (except when he played the role of Achilles in ‘Troy’ and when he participated in ‘Fight Club’), but At 61 years old, Brad Pitt can boast of a good figure. For this, genetics is not enough, it is necessary to play sports and eat a balanced diet. The actor prepares each role thoroughly, with the help of physical trainers like Duffy Gaver, habits that he then transfers to his daily life.