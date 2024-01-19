Jason Priestly, American actor known for playing Brandon Walsh in nine of the 10 seasons of 'Beverly Hills, 90210', revealed that he was a roommate of Brad Pitt when he first moved to Los Angeles. However, the most surprising thing was when she said, in an interview with the program 'Live with Kelly and Mark'the poor hygiene that Angelina Jolie's ex-husband had and which he brought to light in a bet they made with a third roommate.

What was the bet between Jason Priestly and Brad Pitt?

In the aforementioned interview, Jason Priestly He recalled the moment of his arrival in Los Angeles in 1987 and his days as roommate of Brad Pitt, years before both became important characters in the film industry. In addition, she recalled a curious moment she experienced with the 2019 Oscar winner for best supporting actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

“We all used to play who could go the longest without bathing. I think about it now and I say: 'Dude, that's disgusting! What were you thinking?'” Priestley said to the laughter of the audience. After that, Kelly Ripa, one of the program's hosts, asked him who passed the test, to which the actor responded: “Brad, always Brad”, which sparked laughter on the set.

He then maintained that he does not believe Pitt continues to maintain that lifestyle. “I don't think I'll continue doing that, but back then he could go a long time without showering“said the 54-year-old Canadian interpreter.

What was Jason Priestly and Brad Pitt's lifestyle like?

As the Canadian indicated in his book titled 'Jason Priestley: A Memoir', which was published in 2014, both lived in a situation of limited resources, so they had to subsist on ramen noodles, generic beers and Marlboro Light cigarettes. It should be remembered that all this happened before they became world famous, Pitt in 1991 for 'Thelma and Louise' and Prestley for '90210'.

Currently, both actors lost contact after achieving success in their respective paths. This was also revealed by Priestley during an interview with HuffPost in 2014. However, five years later, he told on 'The Rachael Ray Show' that on Christmas 1989, Brad Pitt gave him and other friends some Bibles with their respective names engraved, a gift that he still keeps on the shelf in his house.

