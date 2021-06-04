Weeks ago, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, a film belonging to the The Conjuring saga that began in 2013 by director James Wan.

With Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga giving life once again to Ed and Lorraine Warren, fans will finally be able to see from this Friday, June 4, the horror film in the cinema and HBO Max.

In addition to the advances that anticipated what to expect in The devil made me do it, what no one imagined was that its director Michael Chaves took inspiration from a film by Oscar winner Brad Pitt.

In conversation with Cinemablend, the filmmaker explained that although The Conjuring 3 used as reference the case of Arne Cheyenne, accused of murder who alleged in court that he had been possessed by a demon, this should not imply that his project is a drama judicial.

“It definitely isn’t, that wasn’t the intention. The courtroom scenes are, although there are a couple in the trailer, less than a minute on screen. The core of the story is the Warrens’ investigation and journey to get to the bottom of the demonic case and its origins. Of course, one of the things I talked about with James Wan was about Se7en, our favorite movie, and that it was one of the reference points in the development of The Conjuring 3. When he came to see me with the script for The Conjuring, he basically said, ‘It’s the same, but in a new universe,’ “he said.

What is Se7en about?

Released in 1995, Se7en was the second plot directed by David Fincher. Its development centers on a pair of detectives (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) who hunt down a sadistic serial killer who chooses his targets based on the seven deadly sins.

Twenty-six years after its premiere, fans of suspense continue to recognize it as one of the best of the genre. Its end has served to give life to more than one theory.