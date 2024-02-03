In mid-2023, Quentin Tarantino finally announced what would be his last film: 'The Movie Critic'. This announcement was made in the face of strong rumors indicating a possible third part of 'Kill Bill', which was supposedly going to bring together Uma Thurman with her daughter, Maya Hawke. However, the director of acclaimed films such as 'Pulp Fiction', 'Django Unchained', 'Inglorious Bastards'among others, will keep his word and direct his tenth film before retiring permanently from cinema.

And Tarantino's latest film already has his first name: Brad Pitt. With this new signing, Pitt and the filmmaker will reunite after five years after working together on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', a film that won a Golden Globe for best screenplay and was nominated for an Oscar for best film and best original screenplay. and best director. While Pitt won the Oscar and Golden Globe for best supporting actor for said title. A winning duo.

YOU CAN SEE: There will be no 'Kill Bill 3': Quentin Tarantino revealed the last film he will direct, what will it be?

What role will Brad Pitt have in 'The Movie Critic'?

For now, it is unknown what role it will play. Brad Pitt in 'The Movie Critic', although it is presumed that he will have the main role. This panorama of uncertainty even allowed a wide variety of rumors to be woven. The most interesting is the one that says that this new film would be related to 'Once upon a time in Hollywood' and that Pitt would reprise his role as Cliff Booth, who from stuntman would become a film critic.

This will be the third time that Brad Pitt works under the orders of Quentin Tarantinosince, 10 years before 'Once upon a time in Hollywood'They were both together 'Inglorious Bastards'an acclaimed film that received multiple nominations and won the Oscar and Golden Globe for best supporting actor for the work of Christoph Waltz.

YOU CAN SEE: Brad Pitt's Roommate Reveals the Actor's Unhygienic Secret: “He Could Go a Long Time Without Showering”

Who was Quentin Tarantino inspired for 'The Movie Critic'?

Quentin Tarantinoduring 2023, gave some details about 'The Movie Critic' and indicated that the film will be set in California in 1977 and will be based on a man who wrote reviews for an adult magazine. “It's based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and who used to write movie reviews for a porn magazine.”

The inspiration for this film came from a job Tarantino had in his youth which consisted of refilling a vending machine with porn magazines and emptying coins from the cash dispenser. “Everything else was too vulgar to read, but then there was this porn magazine that had a really interesting movie page”, he indicated to Bamigboye. In said magazine a critic wrote that the filmmaker really liked.

YOU CAN SEE: The time Brad Pitt was kidnapped and run over with a go-kart, and he still enjoyed it!

Who else will be part of the cast of 'The Movie Critic'?

The only information we have about 'The Movie Critic' is what it will be about and the addition of Brad Pitt to the cast, after that nothing more is known; However, taking into account all the films Tarantino directed, we could get an idea of ​​which other actors could participate.

Brad Pitt played Aldo Raine in 'Blorious Basterds' and Cliff Booth in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Photo: LR composition/Universal Pictures/Sony Pictures

One of those who could participate, knowing that it will be Tarantino's last film, is Samuel L. Jackson, who was the actor who worked with him the most: five films in total, either as a performer, for a cameo or lending his voice. Other names that could participate are those of Michael Madsen and Tim Roth, who were in four Tarantino films. In fact, they were both in 'Reserve Dogs' (1992), his directorial debut.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did Brad Pitt allow an old man to live for free in his mansion? The reason will surprise you

Other actors who could be in 'The Movie Critic' They are those who, although they did not act in so many Tarantino films, played an important part in some of his films. Some of them could be Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruce Dern, Kurt Russell and Christoph Waltz.

#Brad #Pitt #star #39The #Movie #Critic39 #Quentin #Tarantino39s #latest #film