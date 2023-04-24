We will not only see Brad Pitt in action on the silver screen, but also at the Silverstone GP.

The Americans have now also discovered Formula 1, which means that there will be a sensational Hollywood film about our favorite sport. As you may have already noticed, none other than Brad Pitt plays the leading role and is also Sir Lewis Hamilton involved in the project.

The film comes from the makers of Top Gun Maverick and that in itself is a good sign. In that film, almost everything you see is real (that is, no CGI). This is also the aim of the new F1 film. It therefore promises not to be Cars 4, but a realistic film (at least in terms of image).

For ultimate realism, recordings will now be made during a Formula 1 weekend. In fact, lead actor Brad Pitt is said to be driving ahead of the field during the formation lap of the British GP. That reports quality publication The Sun.

We hope that Brad Pitt will keep up the pace, otherwise Max Verstappen will of course be heard on the on-board radio again: ‘Why is this guy driving so slow?’ Fortunately, Brad will return to the pit

If filming is indeed going to take place during the formation lap, that would immediately be a smart piece of marketing. Every F1 viewer and his mother knows that a new Formula 1 film is coming.

Whether Brad Pitt will indeed take action during the formation lap remains to be seen, but things will be recorded around the Silverstone Grand Prix anyway.

