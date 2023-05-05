Brad Pitt’s F1 film: what is known

That the Formula 1 has benefited – particularly in the United States of America – from the so-called ‘Netflix effect’ thanks to the ‘Drive to Survive’ series that depopulated during the pandemic, it is now known. On the occasion of the first of the three races in the States, the one scheduled for next weekend in Miami, Stefano Domenicali said that “a third of Formula 1 fans have been following the category for four years or less” is that “40% of fans are female“, certifying the Copernican revolution carried out by the highest category of motoring, driven by the skilful direction dedicated to entertainment by the new owners of Liberty Media.

The idea of ​​the American manufacturer fits into this picture Jerry Bruckheimer – known to the general public for Top Gun Maverick – and of the director Joseph Kosinsky to create a film about Formula 1 of great impactentirely built in the golden world of Formula 1. In recent months, the crew’s desire to attend various race weekends had emerged, obviously in agreement with Liberty Media, with Domenicali who had set Silverstone for the weekend of 9 July start of filming on the track, already defined “rather invasive”, but which they would aim to stage “a new way to show F1”. The film is using a special adviser, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who will play the role of consultant and producer. Finally, the protagonist is a well-known face of the big screen, that is Brad Pitttwo-time Academy Award winner, as producer of “12 years a slaveby Steve McQueen in 2013 and Best Supporting Actor for “Once upon a time in… Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino in 2019.

The yellow of the “11th team”

On Thursday in Miami, a meeting called the “F1 Accelerate Summit” was held behind closed doors, which also took stock of the film in question. The journalist Will Buxton interviewed the producers and explained on social media that it will be a film “incredible“, so long as “an 11th team will be created which will run on the track during the weekends, from Silverstone until the end of the year. They spent 18 months leveraging what they learned in Top Gun Maverick to develop the smallest 6k mobile camera ever designed to take viewers right into the cockpit, a cockpit where the stars will actually be driving. That’s right, Brad Pitt will be driving an F1 car from Silverstone onwards. The car was designed by Mercedes and is already being tested (you may have seen a video online). Lewis Hamilton is giving plot and script advice. The yardstick will be Frankenheimer’s Grand Prix. They want to make the most accurate and impressive racing film ever. And Tom Cruise has given his willingness to be a part of it.”

That was enough to start the tam tam on social networkswith these phrases repeatedly shared but slightly transformed into throws like “Brad Pitt will drive a real F1 car alongside the other 20 drivers, starting at Silverstone. Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski will enter as the 11th team”.

The truth

These titles have been around the web, so much so that a real driver like Colton Herta said, half-jokingly: “Brad Pitt got the Super License before me. Hard to accept“. Clearly those who know the world of Formula 1 in depth – probably not the 33% of enthusiasts, who have been approaching the category for four years or less -, as far as I understand Liberty Media’s now well-known propensity for the show, he obviously did not believe in the practical feasibility of such claims. It is not possible to run on the track”alongside the other riders” without a Super License and the position of “11th team” is coveted and the result of hard political struggles behind the scenes, as often told in recent times.

A spokesman for Formula 1 has nipped any flight of fancy with a peremptory: “He won’t compete against anyone“. Clearly it will be possible to see the car designed by Mercedes – and probably that has already been shooting at Silverstone in recent days – engaged on the track on race weekends, but at reduced speed and alone during breaks. Obviously it will be a non-F1 single-seater, although it is more than plausible that it faithfully reproduces its aesthetic features.

So no, Brad Pitt will not race in Formula 1 from Silverstone onwards, bringing an 11th team to the track.