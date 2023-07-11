It seems that our own Zandvoort will also form the stage for the film by Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton.

A notable presence during last F1 weekend at Silverstone was Brad Pitt. Now it is not surprising that a celebrity is present, but Brad Pitt just walked among the drivers in racing overalls. In case you missed it: that’s for shooting a new F1 movie.

In the film, Brad Pitt takes on the role of Sonny Hayes, a driver who drives for the fictional Formula 1 team ApexGP. The film is co-produced by one L Hamilton, which monitors diversity. That’s why it’s no surprise that Brad Pitt’s co-star is an actor with African roots (Damson Idris).

After Silverstone, the shooting of the film is certainly not finished. The film crew will be present at more Grand Prix weekends. In fact, Brad Pitt and co are reportedly also coming to picturesque Zandvoort. That has Formula 1 Magazine heard at Silverstone.

Whether Brad Pitt himself will come into action at Zandvoort is very much the question. His car (a converted F2 car) was driven by a stunt driver on the warm-up lap at Silverstone. Incidentally, Brad did do a lap, but that was when the real F1 cars were far away.

Brad had his own Pittbox at Silverstone (he’s still fun), so who knows, maybe we’ll see this at Zandvoort as well. In any case, it would be nice if a part of the Netherlands could be seen in the film. Although the question is, of course, how much of this can ultimately be recognized.

