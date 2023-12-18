Last July, during the Wimbledon final between the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz and the Serbian Novak Djokovic, there was a person capable of overshadowing the game and the rest of the illustrious guests, among whom were the princes of Wales or the king Philip VI. That person was Brad Pitt, who captured attention, goals and comments on social networks due to his spectacular appearance at 59 years old. This is not new either. The performer, winner of an Oscar for best supporting actor for once upon a time in hollywoodand one of the highest paid in the industry, has also been voted twice as the most sexy of the world by the magazine People (the first, in 1995, after Passion legends and the second, in the year 2000, after Fight club). His acting talent in huge films is accompanied by a marvelous physique, halfway between the old and glamorous Hollywood and the new archetype of tough but sensitive masculinity. Today, Monday, December 18, she turns 60.

His talent and his physique are usually the two common comments when Brad Pitt's name is mentioned. After that, her very famous (and public) sentimental history is usually reviewed – Juliette Lewis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie – however, little is mentioned about the darker aspects of her life, almost as if her career, her fame or, simply, the name of Brad Pitt, ensure that no problem ever comes to his attention: not even his complex relationship with Harvey Weinstein; nor the bitter divorce of Jolie who, for the moment, has custody of all of her children in common; nor the accusation, by one of his offspring, Pax, of being “a terrible and despicable person”. Brad Pitt is not only a pop culture icon, he is also a damage control expert.

Paltrow, Jolie and Pitt against Weinstein

In 2022, Gwyneth Paltrow gave an interview to The New York Times where she revealed details about her relationship with Harvey Weinstein — the actress, according to Kantor and Twohey, the reporters who uncovered the producer's story of abuse and sexual misconduct, was one of her main sources to pull the thread in the investigation. The interpreter stated that the producer harassed her at her Beverly Hills hotel when she was barely 22 years old and tried to abuse her. “She was a girl, she was petrified,” she said in the interview. “She was very shocked by everything and had just agreed to do two more movies with him,” she explained. Weinstein then asked him not to say anything about what had happened. But she told her then partner, Brad Pitt: “If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I will kill you,” the actor told the producer, after pushing him against a wall, as Paltrow said and later confirmed. Pitt. “I just wanted to make sure that nothing else would happen to her because she was going to make two more movies with Weinstein,” the actor confessed in another interview and concluded, showing his support for the movement. #MeToothat the important thing about all this was “that the dynamics between men and women in the workplace are being recalibrated.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt at the premiere of the film 'The Devil's Shadow', in 1997. Kevin.Mazur (WireImage)

Despite knowing all this, in 2009, Brad Pitt worked on the film Damn bastards, directed by Quentin Tarantino and co-produced by the Weinstein Company. Later, in 2012, the same production company was in charge of distributing the film Kill them softly, starring (and produced) by Pitt. In an interview granted to Guardian in 2021Angelina Jolie revealed that, in 1998, she worked with Weinstein on the film Playing with the heart. Jolie was 21 years old and she confessed that she had to “escape” from the hotel room to which she was invited by the producer: “I warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny [Jonny Lee Miller], my first husband, to spread the word: don't let girls be alone with him. I was asked to participate in The Aviator, but I said no because he was involved. I never interacted or worked with him again. “It was hard for me when Brad did it.” The interpreter, who was with Brad Pitt for 12 years, said that she felt that the actor “minimized” his experience, and that they had a strong argument when he returned to work for Weinstein: “It hurt me a lot.”

In addition to being an actor, in recent years Brad Pitt has managed to build a great reputation as a producer in the industry that made him famous. In 2002, he founded, along with his then-wife Jennifer Aniston and Brad Grey, former CEO of Paramount Pictures, the production company Plan B. In 2006, he became the sole owner of the company. Although the first project was Troy (2004), in recent times, Plan B has turned towards the production of films of a political nature. Curiously, one of his last projects, in 2022, was to co-produce the film She Saidbased on the 2019 book by reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey where they recounted their investigative work for The New York Times that uncovered the Weinstein story.

Pitt vs. Jolie

After 12 years of relationship and six children together, in 2016 the idyll Brangelina It ended. It was the actress who filed for divorce, in addition to requesting custody of her six children, alleging the classic “irreconcilable differences.” At that time, a story came to light, which almost sounded like a rumor, relating an incident on a private plane in which Pitt became violent. In September of that year, the actors reached an agreement that Angelina Jolie would have “temporary” custody of her children. Since then, the ex-couple has been locked in a legal battle at the center of which are their children (Jolie maintains that Pitt abused two of her children and grabbed her by the head while shaking her on that private plane in 2016) and also Château Miraval, a mansion and vineyard in the town of Correns, in the heart of the French Riviera, part of which Jolie sold without her ex-husband's consent for $164 million.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Joile at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2008. Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

In February 2022, it was Pitt who sued Jolie for the sale of that property. According to the actor, both had agreed that they would never sell their share of the farm where they said “I do” in 2014 and the vineyard that surrounds it without first reaching an agreement with the other party. However, as he reported The New York Times In October of that year, Jolie did try to reach this agreement and sell the actor her share, but in exchange for buying the estate, Pitt wanted her to sign a confidentiality agreement agreeing not to publicly discuss what happened on that plane in 2016. Jolie refused.

Since the actress began her divorce proceedings, Brad Pitt has sung a mea culpa in various publications. In 2017, in GQ He talked about his problems with alcohol, and that he had not drunk for six months: “I drank too much. “Alcohol became a problem,” the interpreter confessed, something that had already emerged, because in order to continue seeing his children he had to undergo drug and alcohol tests. He talked about “weaknesses” and “flaws” and wanting to become a better man. “Brad has taken responsibility for everything he has done from day one, unlike the other party,” Pitt's lawyer revealed. to Page Six, “but he is not going to confess something he has not done. She is receiving all kinds of personal attacks and misrepresentations.”

Brad Pitt collecting his Oscar award for best supporting actor on February 9, 2020. Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Of the six children they have in common, Zahara, 18, has freed herself from her father's last name, and only responds to Jolie. Pax, 20, made headlines a few days ago when a message she posted on her private Instagram account was leaked. during Father's Day 2020, where he reproached Pitt for turning the family's life “into hell”: “Happy Father's Day to this world-class idiot! Time and time again you have proven that you are a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy for your four small children, who tremble with fear at your presence,” he wrote, referring to his siblings Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. “You will never understand the damage you have done to my family, because you are unable to see it. You have made the lives of the people closest to me a constant hell. You can tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come out one day.” Sources close to Brad Pitt responded to this harsh message alleging that his children were suffering “a perfect example of parental alienation”. While Jolie has been photographed with her children on numerous occasions, Brad Pitt has not been seen publicly with them since the 2016 incident.

For his part, Pitt has dedicated himself to work. Since 2016, as an actor alone, he has participated in eight films, including the one that earned him his Oscar. In 2022, he joined the trend of many other celebrities, launching his own cosmetic brand Le Domaine and, in 2023, its own gin brand, The Gardener Gin. Oblivious to any scandal, his love life also keeps a low profile, although it is known that he has a stable relationship with the jewelry designer. Inés de Ramón. Hard work and a lot of discretion, his other great strategy.