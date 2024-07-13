Brad Pitt knows exactly how to play the Hollywood game. The 60-year-old actor was seen in public last Sunday for the first time in almost six months, beyond being caught during a shoot or distant and blurred by the paparazzi. And he knew how to show it well: walking around the Silverstone circuit, during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Great Britain, hand in hand with his girlfriend: the model and executive Inés de Ramón. The couple has been dating for almost two years, but this was the first time they were seen and photographed together. Pitt has been a regular at the races for months, as he is filming a film about Formula 1 for 2025; hence, on the Northampton circuit he was relaxed and smiling, taking photos with race attendees and allowing photographers to portray him with his girlfriend by the hand to, instantly, become news in thousands of media outlets around the world. This allowed him to send a clean, white image of renewed happiness after a long and bitter divorce with Angelina Jolie, which is still not over despite the fact that they announced their separation eight years ago. But a photograph is probably not enough to hide the fact that his personal life is largely based on the wreckage of that breakup: a handful of legal problems due to the sale of his vineyards and, above all, an immense estrangement from his six children. Three of them no longer bear his surname. He has not been seen in public with them for almost a decade.

While De Ramón and Pitt strolled glamorously around the racetracks, Jolie and her son Knox (the youngest with his twin Vivienne, who just turned 16 and is rarely photographed) were hunted by photographers in a pet store in Los Angeles, dressed casually and buying toys and pet food. The images showed very different lives, very far apart. That once perfect family is split in two: while the actress and her children attend events together and revolve around a family agenda, Pitt has taken refuge in his work and his partner.

The actor and De Ramón had already been dating for a few months when they were first seen together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles in November 2022; apparently, according to sources close to them who have stated in American magazines, they met thanks to mutual friends. Since then they have continued to be linked thanks to a few, scarce, images: she accompanied him to the Santa Barbara Film Festival last February, but they did not pose together.

At 34 years old, Inés de Ramón is a jewelry specialist. She was born in New Jersey to a family of Spanish origin and studied Business Administration at the University of Geneva. She also has a degree from the Gemological Institute of the United States, as well as certificates in nutrition and health. She speaks English, French, Spanish, German and Italian and, after spending a year in the jewelry department at Christie’s in the Swiss city, she returned to New York to work for four years at the jewelry house Grisogono. Almost five years ago she made the leap to Los Angeles to become an executive at the jewelry firm Anita Ko; in addition, in the Californian city she has tried her hand at modeling for some fashion brands. She is already vice president of the company, which sells gold and precious stone jewelry starting at $1,200 and exceeding $111,000. In fact, in her first appearance with the actor last Sunday, De Ramón adorned herself with an eagle-shaped pendant from the firm, which in its Web It is priced at $9,975.

Brad Pitt, accompanied by Inés de Ramón, takes a photo with a fan at the Silverstone circuit, during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, in Northampton, on July 7, 2024. David Davies – PA Images (Getty Images)

Like the actor (26 years older than her), Inés de Ramón has also experienced a divorce, although of course not as mediatic. In 2019 she married actor Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Star Trek), and the couple, who did not have children, separated by mutual agreement in April 2022, as they announced in September of that year, shortly before their union with Pitt became known. At first the relationship with the star – which they had not made official until now – was more casual, but since the beginning of 2024 both have lived together in the actor’s new house, a 1960s design that belonged to an heiress of the Getty family and which he bought in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz. In that same area he also had for almost 30 years what was first his house and then the home of his now broken family, a mansion with a land of almost 8,000 square meters that he sold for 39 million dollars just over a year ago.

Because Pitt knows well that his large brood, with six children running around his gardens and his skating rink, will not return. First, because the children are no longer children: Maddox (adopted in Cambodia) is 22 years old and has studied Biochemistry in Korea; Pax (adopted in Vietnam), has turned 20 and has worked as an assistant director on some of his mother’s films; Zahara (adopted in Ethiopia), 19, studies at the Spelman College of the Arts in Atlanta; Shiloh (their first biological daughter together, born in Namibia), 18, studies dance in Los Angeles; and the twins Knox and Vivienne were born in France and turned 16 this July. She has worked in the Broadway musical The Outsidersproduced by Angelina Jolie; in fact, they attended the Tony Awards together in June.

Angelina Jolie, with five of her six children at a premiere in London, in 2021: from left, Shiloh, Zahara, Angelina, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox. Karwai Tang (WireImage)

In the program for the musical, the young woman appears under the name Vivienne Jolie. Her sister Zahara introduced herself to her fellow Spelman students under the name Zahara Marley Jolie. Maddox has since stopped using Pitt. And last May it was revealed that Shiloh, on the day she turned 18, stopped being Pitt-Jolie and officially became Jolie. It is not known whether the change in the others is legal or just artistic, but it does hint at a pattern.

The children, increasingly fewer children, are not only positioned on Jolie’s side, but very far from Pitt. Although the separation agreement, six years ago, leaned in her favor, it also explained that it was “important that each of the children have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.” But already at that time, Maddox, 16, managed to skip the agreement and not see his father; in fact, an incident, with a physical and verbal fight, between the two on board a private plane was what ended up blowing up Brangelina. Also some words from Pax on his Instagram profile for Father’s Day in 2020 made it even clearer: “Time and time again you have shown that you are a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy for your four young children, who tremble with fear in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family, because you are incapable of seeing it. You have made the lives of the people closest to me a constant hell. You can tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come out one day.” This Wednesday, July 10, People assured that the actor “has practically no contact with his adult children” and that “his interaction with the younger ones – with whom he has visitation rights – has been more limited in recent months due to his filming schedule.”

Pitt, for now, is smiling, filming and walking with Inés de Ramón. We will have to wait a couple of years, until all his children come of age, to see if the truth that Pax spoke of finally comes to light.