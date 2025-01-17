The popular actor Brad Pitt has reacted scandalized to the “horrible” scam of 830,000 euros to a French woman by a scammer who posed as the famous performer, who has urged his followers to “not respond” to unsolicited online messagesand even less about popular characters who, like him, are not present on social networks.

There is no way for Brad Pitt to stay away from the media. Sometimes it is because of his work, other times because of his conflicts with Angelie Jolie and quite a few because of his relationship with Inés de Ramón. But now he has returned to the headlines for a very different event, that of a scam in which he has been the unintentional protagonist.

The news went viral a few months ago and reached their ears. He was so outraged that he did not hesitate to react, describing the scam of 830,000 euros to a french interior decoratorcalled Anne, by a person posing as him.

Brad Pitt’s reaction

«It is horrible that scammers take advantage of the fstrong bond between fans and celebrities», the actor has stated through his representatives in a statement in which he has also urged his fans to «not respond to unsolicited online messages, especially from actors who are not present on social networks».









Brad Pitt’s statements come after a devastated Anne filed a complaint a few days ago stating that was scammed by a person who had posed as the actor on social media for a year and a half.

The scammer He contacted the woman in February 2023 through an Instagram account where he progressively uploaded doctored photos of Brad Pitt in conventional attitudes and very routine situations, as she herself reported on French television.

“Brad Pitt”

Because a woman from France believed she had a romantic relationship with Brad Pitt, got divorced and transferred 830k euros. The scammers used fake selfies and other messages pretending to be the actor asking for money to pay for kidney treatment. pic.twitter.com/KhhuSH93yJ —Why is it a Trend? (@porktendencia) January 14, 2025

The scammer reached such a level of sophistication that he even sent him a video generated by Artificial Intelligence and different photos that “when I looked for them on the Internet, I didn’t see them,” he confessed. But he told the victim: «They are photos made for you». The painful truth was discovered 18 months after contacting for the first time, when the media began to publish that the actor had started his relationship with Inés de Ramón.

When it all started, Anne was married and on holiday with her children in Tignesa town located in the French Alps. She downloaded Instagram to post photos of her ski trip, as reported by ‘Variety’ magazine, and that is where the scammer contacted her, who She initially posed as Brad Pitt’s mother. and told him “that his son needed someone like me,” according to what the interior designer explained on French television.

Divorced and ruined

Months of conversation followed and the consolidation of a link through networks. Until it reached a point where the scammer convinced Anne that he needed a million dollars to undergo kidney cancer surgery and that he could not access his bank accounts because the complicated divorce with Angelina Jolie.

In some ways, she too empathized with the supposed Brad Pitt because she was also going through a complicated emotional moment with her husband. To convince her, the scammer sent her multiple photos of a man in a hospital bed with the actor’s alleged face. And that was how the transfer that completed the scam was consummated.

At the moment, Anne suffers from severe depression and she is staying at a friend’s house because the scam made her squander all her assets, including the 775,000 euros she received after her divorce. «I wonder why they chose me to harm me to such an extent, I who I have never hurt anyone in my life», he cried in front of the cameras.

In an interview given to the newspaper ‘Le Figaro’ this Wednesday, the victim laments that “the only thing we are going to remember is that Anne fell in love with a fake Brad Pitt” and adds: “I have never cheated on my husband in my life because I am a loving woman, I am not crazy or corny, as some people say or write on social networks. I just wanted to help someone. And yes, I have been scammed. “That’s why I spoke out, because I’m not the only one in this situation.”