From Silverstone to Silverstone

After more than a year of filming – from Silverstone to Silverstone, and beyond – the long-awaited Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt and which has been supported far and wide by the Circus itself finally has a exit dateor rather a ‘period’: the arrival in theaters is in fact scheduled for summer 2025, as made official in these minutes on the official social channels of F1. And precisely ‘F1’ will also be the title – certainly clear and concise – of this mammoth production that has caused so much discussion among enthusiasts.

In theaters next summer

All the media hype had started right in British GP weekend 12 months ago when the APXGP, this is the name of the fake team for which Pitt races in the film, had set up camp in the paddock like a real 11th team, complete with car, hospitality, mechanics, dedicated box, access to the track and everything else.

Scenes that are repeating themselves this weekend and that are essentially pushing the final rush towards the making of the film, which has Among the producers also the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. One more year and finally fans around the world will be able to see the fruit of this work.