The latest cover of the men’s magazine GQ is causing a stir. And with good reason. It stars two of the biggest stars in the mecca of cinema. Those who can still boast of being recognised on the streets of New York, Warsaw or Kuala Lumpur. “Brad Pitt and George Clooney are Hollywood’s best friends,” reads the funny headline of the piece signed by journalist Zach Baron. The actors are about to premiere the film Wolfswhose premiere will take place at the Venice Film Festival, and in which they work together again for the first time after Burn after readingthe film signed by the Coen brothers that was released in 2008. Before, Pitt and Clooney had collaborated with a huge box office success in the film Ocean’s Eleven and its sequels, and it was common to see them together and smiling on red carpets and at awards ceremonies and to hear them talk about their friendship in promotional interviews.

Pitt and Clooney had what is known as bromancea word that arises from the union of the English words brother (brother) and Romance (Romance). One of those platonic friendships between men that is so nice for the audience, and so beneficial as a tool for marketing to show that Hollywood is not as competitive and fierce a place as it is painted, and that actors, in the end, are ordinary people, like any of us, even if they fly in jets private. Precisely that bromance is the focus of the interview. And that’s the other reason it’s making waves on social media, where the chat has been perceived as a new attempt at damage control by Pitt, in the midst of a family and public crisis as his own children are giving up, one by one, their last name following his acrimonious split from Angelina Jolie.

In the interview, the actors talk about Cary Grant, Gregory Peck and Robert Redford, positioning themselves as heirs to the other great stars of the industry. They talk about the great studios of the past, such as Paramount, with admiration and nostalgia, despite presenting a film produced by Apple Studios. They remember their first successes together and chat about the weight of fame. It’s all good vibes, complicity, camaraderie and shared experience. It’s all old Hollywood. And the whole conversation takes place, precisely, at the Château Miraval, Pitt’s vineyard in France that is at the centre of the dispute with his ex-wife and mother of the six children with whom he no longer has a relationship.

And nothing that happens in Hollywood is a coincidence. Even less so when it comes to stars of Pitt’s level. It was precisely he who hired the crisis management expert Matthew Hiltzik immediately after the actress filed for divorce in 2016. Among his clients is also Johnny Depp, who hired him to face his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in court. From the moment the crisis management expert entered his life, Brad Pitt has focused all his interviews following the same scheme. First, addressing his past, clouded by an alcoholism problem that the actor claims to have overcome (even in the most recent one he talks about Alcoholics Anonymous and his path to sobriety), and then focusing on his career as a producer (he is behind films such as Moonlight either 12 years a slave) and as an actor. Two areas in which, however, he has an entirely impeccable track record.

Hiltzik’s management has been impeccable up to now. Despite Jolie’s shady accusations, nothing or very little has affected the most desired man in Hollywood in recent years. Popular media such as TMZ, Us Weekly, Daily Mail either People They bought into their redemption story countless times. As journalist Anne Helen Petersen explained, in his popular newsletter Culture Study After analyzing the huge amount of information about the couple formerly known as Brangelina: “TMZ The magazine called Jolie’s countersuit a “smear campaign,” alleging that she had “poisoned the children against Brad.” The magazine also noted that, according to a “source close to Pitt,” the actor had dinner with his younger children whenever they were in Los Angeles. The recent problem, as the journalist pointed out, is that his children are publicly and explicitly disowning their father, and that, for years, they have not been photographed in his company, so Pitt’s version was beginning to fall under its own weight.

In the face of this, there is nothing better than to revive a long-lasting and manly friendship between two established actors to talk about cinema and actors. Pitt’s posing smiling and carefree next to his best friend from the French vineyard where he married Jolie, is more a promotion of himself than a promotion of the film.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt filming ‘Wolfs’ in New York, in 2023. Gotham (GC Images)

The paradigm may have changed, but it is not so far from the Golden Age, when the main beneficiaries of the talent of those actors were the five studios that controlled them. Between the 1920s and 1960s, studios had the ability to turn someone into a big star, but they had to pay a price. Many of the requirements to be within the so-called star system They are well known: actors had to sign exclusive contracts with studios that could last for years, even if the studio decided not to give them work again after a box office failure. They were also not allowed to turn down roles offered to them. Often, they even had to change their name to something more attractive. Women often had to undergo cosmetic surgery. In order to control, they even controlled their private lives, inventing non-existent romances between actors to promote a film or forcing gay actors to marry women, as was the case with Rock Hudson and Phyllis Gates. All for fame, of course.

But many of these contractual requirements were also intended to control damages arising from the reprehensible behaviour of many of its performers. Even if this reprehensible behaviour was dictated by the morals of the times. That is why there were clauses about night-time excursions or promiscuity. The Hollywood game was simple, understandable, and signed in advance: behave as you should and you will be a star.

There is some controversy over the exact moment when the star system. It is usually set towards the end of the sixties, when the old guard that controlled Hollywood was renewed, television began to be a series of competitors to movie theaters and the public began to look for a greater naturalness, not only in the performances, but in the stars they admired. Another version of the events is that the star system It never really ended, but evolved. The control that had once been held by five major studios was divided up, like a pie, among actors, agents and representation agencies, producers and publicists. And everything continued exactly as it had then.

The problem that stars and superstars now face is that this control has also been placed, albeit to a lesser extent, in the hands of the media and the public. More recently than ever before, this has been due to the role of social media. As Claire Dederer explained in her essay Monsters: Can the author be separated from his work? (Ediciones Península, 2023): “Biography used to be something you actively sought out, yearned for, and pursued. Now it falls on your head all day long.” In this constant stream of content, it’s impossible to type Brad Pitt into Google and only read about the release of the film with George Clooney. Control over what the public knows and doesn’t know is no longer in the hands of five major studios.

That’s why it’s no longer enough to make a film, endure an endless day with the press and go to their premiere with the best of smiles. Now actors must be fresh and funny, generate a lot of content, eat spicy fried chicken, always be on character and doing little dances for TikTok to entertain an audience that is no longer satisfied with interviews in question and answer format. Just remember Margot Robbie dressing up as a Barbie doll for an entire year to know what we are talking about. Not even the biggest movie stars can free themselves from the effects of information overload and feed endless news. What better way to turn everything around and use it for personal gain? That’s what Hollywood has always done. And it’s been very profitable for them.