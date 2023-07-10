Pitt also admitted he felt “excited” when filming for the film kicked off over the weekend of the British GP, including the sequences featuring him driving the F2-based production car.

The Hollywood superstar gave the first sweeping insight into the film and its storyline in an interview conducted in the Silverstone garage by Martin Brundle for Sky Sports F1.

“I have to say I’m a little excited right now,” Pitt told Brundle. “It’s great to be here, man. We’re having a great time, we’re having a great time. It’s the best time of my life.”

“Listen, it was all great. I mean the atmosphere is great, but the fact that we can be a part of it like this, we can tell our story, and everyone has been so nice to us.”

“All the teams have opened their doors to us, the FIA, Mohammad (Ben Sulayem) has been very helpful. And for F1 Stefano [Domenicali], everyone has been really great, and made us realize that we can do it. And it’s going to be really nice.”

Pitt illustrated the story, which sees him play a long-retired driver who returns to the starting grid.

“I’d be a guy who raced in the nineties,” he said. “In fact, I was going to be on the track with you at some point!”

Brad Pitt in the Aston Martin garage Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“He has a terrible accident, kind of collapses and disappears to then compete in other disciplines. His friend, played by Javier Bardem, is the owner of a team.”

“They are a last place team, they are 21st and 22nd on the grid, they have never scored a point. And they have a young phenomenon played by Damson Idris. And he brings me in as a kind of Hail Mary. And there begins the Magic tricks”.

“I tell you the most amazing thing. You will see cameras mounted all over the car. The shots, the speed and the G-force have never been seen in this way. It is very exciting indeed.”

Pitt said he had no motor racing experience prior to starting his training program, although he has ridden motorcycles: “Motorcycles more than anything else, I’ve spent the last 20 years riding motorcycles on the track. This has helped me Very”.

“It’s really humbling. I mean, I don’t know if you can call mine a hot lap. I call it a warm-up lap! Unintentionally, I also did a few laps in the grass. But it was a real blast.”

When asked by Brundle if he had hit “something” yet, Pitt replied, “Just my ego!”.

Pitt insisted he wasn’t nervous about driving at Silverstone in front of packed grandstands.

Spanish actor Javier Bardem and Brad Pitt on the grid Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“No, I wasn’t nervous at all,” she said. “The guys prepared me very well. And in a couple of corners I could see the grandstands.”

“On the straights you have some time to look around, but I’m very focused on the lines and what we’re trying to create in these moments.”

“For us, I mean to all the experts out there, you need to give us some breathing room. If you see spins or anything that looks like a stall or something, it’s for the script, okay?”

Pitt emphasized that he wanted the film to be realistic.

“We have Trevor Carlin’s team,” he said. “And they’ve been sensational in keeping us safe and training us and running the show, like it’s a real thing. It should be as authentic as possible.”

“And Lewis (Hamilton), who is also our producer, is really keen to respect the sport, to show it for what it is.”

Pitt concluded the chat by paying tribute to Brundle and to the drivers in general.

“I have to tell you, as a spectator, I had no idea what it takes to be a pilot, aggression and dexterity,” he said. “They are extraordinary athletes. I have a lot of respect for all riders in all classes.”

“I’ll stay here until they kick me out. Because I like it. I think it’s every boy’s dream.”

“My character would have raced at Le Mans and Daytona. I saw you won Le Mans and Daytona. I think it’s stellar.”

“Again, I respect what you do so much and have enjoyed your work for years. So thank you! It’s really good to be here.”