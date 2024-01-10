Production doesn't stop

The new film about Formula 1produced among others by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and featuring the Hollywood star Brad Pitt among the protagonists, continues to try to 'camouflage' yourself in the world of real motorsport to carry on filming. During 2023, fans were discussing the space given on the track to film production by F1 during the Silverstone and Las Vegas weekends.

Pitt and company had been allowed to shoot some scenes on the track during the race weekend, with a dedicated garage and the possibility of substantially unlimited access to the paddock, so as to have the most realistic context possible. Now, as reported by the American site Racera similar dynamic will be repeated in the United States, for the 24 Hours of Daytona.

New locations to exploit

In fact, the crew would have made agreements with the organizers of the historic Stars and Stripes endurance race to be able to shoot scenes of the film during the key days of Daytona activity: The production of the film – directed by Joseph Kosinski – will use the Daytona International Speedway as part of the IMSA Roar Before The 24 tests, which will take place January 19-21. Filming is expected to continue the following week, when the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship opens its season with the Rolex 24, January 25-28.

The real difference with what happened at Silverstone and Las Vegas lies in the fact that film work should also take place during the official sessionsi, which will be filmed as part of the narrative arc of the film. It is not yet clear whether the production of the film will be able to deploy its own 'special' car, useful for filming, or whether there will be a collaboration with one of the teams already present in the GT category, whose livery would be 'adapted' according to needs of scene.