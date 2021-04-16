The famous actor Brad Pitt has generated concern among his fans around the world after he left a clinic in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, in a wheelchair.

The interpreter of the film Once upon a time in Hollywood He appears at the exit of the medical center wearing dark glasses, a mask and white sneakers, while being carried by the health personnel.

The images were disseminated by the Page Six medium and became viral through social networks. In this regard, an informant for the actor assured that it was a dental intervention. “Is nothing. I work as a dentist ”, he pointed out to the site.

However, the same international portal indicates that Brad Pitt was “forced to use a wheelchair according to hospital policy to avoid liability in the event that a patient is injured when leaving a facility by their own means.”

Brad Pitt has been chosen to be one of the presenters of the Academy Awards 2021 to be held on April 25, which is why fans hope to see him recovered at the event.

