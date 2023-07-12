Brad Pitt in the pre-race briefing

The British Grand Prix hosted events not directly attributable to this year’s Formula 1 world championship: in addition to Williams’ celebrations for the 800th GP in its history, celebrated with Jenson Button’s laps at the wheel of the historic FW14B from 1992, what generated the most curiosity about the circuit and the grandstands at Silverstone were the first shots of the film ‘apex’with Brad Pitt who played the role of Formula 1 driver. Even the American actor, in fact, did a few laps together with his ‘teammate’ Damson Idris at the wheel of a Formula 2 car designed by Mercedes to look as much like an F1 car as possible, but above all he also took part in the pre-race briefing together with the other pilots actually participating in the world championship.

Contrasting opinions

An unexpected VIP for a film that sees Lewis Hamilton as co-producer, but the presence of the Hollywood star has generated some rifts. While there were pilots who enthusiastically welcomed Brad Pitt to the meeting, expressing positive opinions on the film which will presumably be released between late 2024 and early 2025, others did not hide some doubts about their participation. Above all, the reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen’s ‘no’

Interviewed by The Mirrorthe Dutch commented on the work in progress for the making of the film: “I think they’re going to use some footage of everyone, camera cars and stuff – he has declared – but I can’t worry about that at all. In the end, a film is always made to create some entertainment. Why yes, of course it won’t all be real. But I think that’s okay. I don’t actually care“.

The strange presence of Brad Pitt

On the other hand, the opinion of other drivers was more welcoming, starting with George Russell: “I think it’s one of those occasions where you see a global superstar for the first time, it’s quite surreal”. A strange effect also shared by Charles Leclerc: “It’s fun, it’s a new face and definitely unexpected to see Brad in the drivers’ briefing. They’ve sort of deconstructed what to expect from the film and it’s very emotional. I can not wait to see it. A good boy”. Finally, more ‘realistic’ Pierre Gasly: “I have to say that it’s not every day that you see Brad Pitt. We had the opportunity to meet him at the presentation of the film. It was definitely a special moment. Apart from the drivers briefing and being seated directly across from Brad Pitt, everything felt normal.”