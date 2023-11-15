That sucks. Fortunately, Lewis Hamilton still participates when Brad Pitt has to re-film all the F1 recordings.

Making a normal film about motor racing is extremely difficult to impossible. Motorsport is intrinsically boring and it is difficult to make an exciting action film out of it. Days of Thunder and Driven both show that the intention was very good, but the effect is always mediocre.

The Hollywood laws are at odds with those of the racing world. Where in Hollywood you can downshift to be just a little bit faster than your competitor, in motorsport you both go equally fast. Or even worse, there is a speed difference, but so great that it again does not provide a spectacle: see this year. Special, because this year they are working on making a Formula 1 film (Apex). One that FINALLY has to be good.

Strikes

The omens were good. For example, the film crew has occasionally been present on the grid to take images during a Grand Prix weekend. Actors Brad Pitt and Damson Idris walked across the paddock in their white suits and were allowed to play the game. We already saw this method in the film adaptation of the Le Mans film by Michel Vaillant, the only driver who is better than Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The latter is also one of the producers of the film Apex, so they really work hard to make something beautiful out of it.

But that is still going to be quite difficult. Although a lot was recorded last season, the question is whether they can use it. The reason is not that Jack Plooij was constantly in the picture, if only it were true! No, it’s about the Hollywood strikes.

Brad Pitt has to re-film F1 footage

According to British media, everything they did for the film could be scrapped. Because there were strikes, the sponsorship deals were not valid. And therefore the images may not be used. Naturally, a brand does not want to be associated with such a dark period in history. It’s not that the Apex production team has continued stoically. In July they stopped all work on the film to wait out the strikes.

An agreement (not to be confused with that popular Honda middle class) has now been reached between the actors and the union, so we can get back to work. The big problem is the overlap between the strikes and working on the film. It is impossible to schedule a few more events for the films this coming weekend and it will also be quite difficult for Abu Dhabi. So they did everything for nothing and will have to do it all again next year.

Through: AD Auto

