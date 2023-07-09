The American actor Brad Pitt, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, takes advantage of the race weekend to (as part of the British Grand Prix) film scenes of a film about Formula One.

Brad Pitt59 years old (famous for films like ‘Interview with the Vampire’, ‘Fight Club’, ‘Burn After Reading’ or ‘Inglourious Basterds’), shoots, in a double sense, in Silverstonecoinciding with the tenth Formula One World Grand Prix, on the circuit that hosted the first race in the entire history of the premier class, in 1950.

The actor rThere is a movie in which he gives life to a pilot, Sonny Hayes, for which he himself drives, aboard a car from the old GP2 (current Formula 2), on the English track, where free practice began this Friday for the legendary test.

Brad Pitt. Instagram photo

Brad Pitt He shot again this Friday between the two test sessions for the British Grand Prix that took place at Silverstone, where he had already done so on Wednesday and Thursday, aboard a GP2 car modified by Mercedes, with that brand’s engine. german.

In the ‘pit lane’ of the English circuit, a garage is installed (as the real ones) between the Mercedes and the Ferrari box, with the image of the actor, the name of his character, Sonny Hayes, and the number 7: the one who drives his car in the movie.

Brad Pitt will continue rolling throughout the weekend and is expected to appear (in the last position of it) on the starting grid next Sunday, on the legendary Northamptonshire track.

