American actor and film producer Brad Pitt appeared at a social event for the first time in a long time with his new lover Ines de Ramon, who is 27 years younger than him. About it reports tabloid People.

According to the publication's journalists, the 60-year-old artist and his new girlfriend came together to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, during which Pitt presented the award to his friend Bradley Cooper, who won the Outstanding Actor of the Year category for his performance as Leonard Bernstein in the film ” Maestro”.

It is also reported that Ines de Ramon is a nutritionist, fitness trainer and jewelry designer. She was already married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. For the first time, information that she was dating Pitt appeared in 2022 after the couple was spotted at a Bono concert in Los Angeles and then at the premiere of the film “Babel.”

Earlier it became known that Brad Pitt came out for the first time after rumors of a comprehensive facelift. The 60-year-old actor attended the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.