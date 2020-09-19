Following the split from Angelina Jolie, the relationship between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston has begun to grow again. In the Corona era, the two are unable to meet each other. But during a virtual meet recently, both of them started flirting in front of other celebrities. In the meantime, whoever looked at him, a smile fell on anyone’s face. Julia Roberts and Morgan Freeman present at the same meet could not stop themselves from laughing.

Digiks syllables present in virtual meet

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married for the years 2000–2005, after which the two parted ways. Recently, a reading session on the virtual meet for ‘Fast Times at Ridgmont High’ was held on 1980s films. In addition to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shawn Penn, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend and Ray Liotta also participated. Ken Cook was hosting the session, while Morgan Freeman was in the role of Narrator.

‘Hi Aniston, Hi Honey’



During the reading session, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s ‘First Clip’ is becoming very viral on social media. Both are seen having fun. Aniston says, ‘Hi Pit.’ When Brad Pitt says, ‘Hi Aniston, how are you?’ In response, Jennifer Aniston says, “Good honey, I’m fine, how are you.”

Deposit amount will be given in charity



Let me tell you that Jennifer Aniston came in the discussion with the ‘Friends’ serial, after which she earned a lot of name in Hollywood. It is said that whatever money will come from this table read session will be donated to two institutions named Community Organized Relief Effort and REFORM Alliance. Both these institutions are helping people with corona.