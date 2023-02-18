Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton are producing a film about Formula 1 that should be marked by diversity. That’s what the seven-time British champion of the category believes.

“In terms of diversity and representation, I want the film to be how Formula 1 should be in the future – or it should be now, but it will be in the future. I want to see female mechanics. We would love to see a female driver. We haven’t reached that point yet. But why not?”, speculated the pilot to the website motorsport.com.

Still in the script phase, the film is already generating expectations for Formula 1 fans. Hamilton said that this will be “the best racing film in history”.

The story will be fictional, but will use real footage of Formula 1. Hamilton, who is acting as a consultant and producer on the work, said that the team is choosing the actor who will star in the feature film alongside Pitt.

Still far from the premiere on the big screen, the expectation is that the film will start shooting later this year.