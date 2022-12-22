If this trend continues, the police personnel shortage will be solved in no time. The game Police Simulator: Patrol Officers turns out to be a huge hit. People seem to love making arrests, issuing fines and chasing down crooks. We just wonder if everyone is taking the game completely seriously.

Game service Steam announced which new releases are the most downloaded in November of 2022. Between major releases like Crysis 2 Remastered, Sonic Frontiere and the PC version of Spider Man Miles Morales is the simulation game. We find the police simulator game in place sixteen. In a month’s time, the game has already received more than 8,500 reviews, of which almost 5,400 reviews are very positive.

What do you do in the police simulator?

In Police Simulator: Patrol Officers are you a cop in the fictional American city of Brighton. You start as a rookie in the police force. As a result, you have to earn your stripes in the initial phase by writing out parking fines and carrying out other small-scale assignments. After some experience you get bigger jobs like busting drug gangs.

Some of the players clearly appreciate the game for what it is. They entertain themselves with things like writing parking tickets and arresting people. The game seems to be quite realistic in some areas, according to a reviewer who claims to be a police officer himself. However, the game is a lot less polished than the larger releases.

The game is especially fun to joke around with

But other players appreciate the game more because you have the freedom to do crazy things. A review with a positive thumb says: ‘cross-border police violence committed’. Another player gives a positive review and writes: ‘Less than two minutes into my first shift, I arrested an innocent person for drugs and I threw him in jail.

Another reviewer tells how he shot the victims of a bank robbery with the tazer and how he threw them in the cell. He gave the game ten out of ten. We mainly know the game from the video below. Josh plays van in this Let’s Game It Out the game with the aim of causing pure chaos. And that works very well.