The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) officially identified one of the two bodies found in a house in Lomas de Poleo as David Alejandro González González, a National Guard agent who has been missing since February of this year.

A source from the Missing or Unlocated Persons Unit of the FGE in the Northern Zone reported that the technical-scientific expert report concluded last night, which gave a positive identification of the element. Something that facilitated the recognition process were the braces on the corpse’s teeth, he said. David Alejandro disappeared along with Brandon Alexis García Jiménez, 22 years old, who had left the civil force days before his trail went missing. Both were last seen on February 21. The second body has not yet been identified.

[email protected]