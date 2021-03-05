“Write when you get home!” Is probably a sentence many women hear before they go home alone in the evening. Even in elementary school, many took part in a self-defense course, and later some of them have a pepper spray in their handbag. In order to deter potential attackers beforehand, people often make calls on the way home or at least pretend to do so when they feel uncomfortable.

“Not Just A Jewel” founder Susana Gomez has also had this experience – and is looking for new solutions. The design and tech start-up based in Berlin is currently developing a jewelry bracelet with which the wearer can trigger both a silent and a loud alarm in an emergency. GPS data is also sent to emergency contacts via an app specially developed for the bracelet. Attentive observers of the Berlin Fashion Week were able to spot a first prototype during the anniversary show of the fashion designer Kilian Kerner, who sent a few models with the bracelet down the catwalk.



Berlin Fashion Week: Designer Kilian Kerner sent some models with the prototype down the catwalk.

“That is probably the normal maternal instinct”

The idea for the product came up almost two years ago, one day after Susana Gomez’s 40th birthday. Even if nothing worse has ever happened to the girl mother of two, she remembers situations that she would like to spare her children. “That is probably the normal mother’s instinct to want to protect your children,” explains Gomez in the video conversation and holds a prototype in the camera – it is not yet fully functional. Without monitoring her children, she wants to make sure that they will move safely through the streets in the future – from this thought “Not Just A Jewel” was born.

Personal alarms have been around for a number of years: a so-called pocket alarm, for example, immediately made her feel safer, reports Gomez – just because she knew it could be loud in an emergency. “I’m a very self-confident person, but I, too, often fell into a kind of paralysis in precarious situations – I could neither scream nor react properly to the situation,” she says. But because the pocket alarm was too impractical for her and was always lying around in a different handbag, the idea of ​​the bracelet occurred to her.

Professionals recommend getting loud

She had the idea secured by self-defense trainers and police officers. They would have confirmed to her that with the certainty of being able to act quickly in an emergency, one appears more self-confident and has a charisma that acts as a deterrent for possible perpetrators. Should it nevertheless become threatening, one should be loud to defend oneself non-violently. This requires a strong pull on the bracelet to tear the locking chain out of its anchorage. The chain should just as quickly be put back and the alarm stopped. In addition, the silent alarm is activated, which informs emergency contacts about the whereabouts of the wearer. It can also be triggered separately using a button on the center piece of the bracelet.

According to Gomez, “NJAJ” should not just be another gadget for self-defense, but also encourage the wearer: “I want to make my children feel good. You shouldn’t wear it because the world is horrible and scary, but because you feel strong with it and can become active yourself. I want them to explore the world, do what they want – and even look good doing it ”. That’s why she didn’t just want to design a simple black silicone bracelet, but a statement piece of jewelry.

You can’t get around China

The start-up is still worried about the technology; hardware designer Daria Stepanova and software developer Olya Plisko are working on the solution. The demands on the product are high: it should be manufactured and produced as high-quality and sustainable as possible with products from the EU. For the time being, you can’t avoid shopping in China, says Gomez. However, the team is in regular contact with experts from the industry.



The team behind “Not Just A Juwel”: Olya Plisko, Susana Gomez, Vanessa Rexin and Daria Stepanova (from left to right)

So far, all prototypes have been produced with the 3-D printer. “We are not jewelry experts, which is why we are currently establishing contact with jewelers,” says Gomez, and jokes: “Even though I have designed the previous design, as a trained fashion designer I am more used to working with other fabrics.” the design will probably change a bit again. Whether the bracelet can be even more filigree depends on the technology used, until then the approximately 15 millimeter high bracelet is a real statement piece.

In addition to a crowd funding campaign planned for April, the four women are currently looking for testers to see how the bracelet works in everyday life. Will in October Not just a jewel Deliver the first products and at the same time set an example against violence – the bracelet is more than just a piece of jewelry.