Tencent managed to form an extensive empire involving major video game brands, including Riot Games, Epic and many more.

Although until now it had only concerned itself with investing in developers of software, a patent indicates that it already plans to enter the console war, and with a potentially powerful device.

A recently approved registry revealed the existence of a portable device similar to the Nintendo switch, although with a possible compatibility with games of Pc and compatibility with Windows.

Daniel ahmad, a renowned analyst of the video game industry, revealed the images of a patent registered by Tencent in 2020, although recently approved.

This console has a design very similar to that of the Nintendo switch, although its capabilities could far exceed it.

Apparently, this device of Tencent has buttons that suggest compatibility with Windows 10, and therefore, PC games.

Design and size similar to the Nintendo console.

Note the Windows button on the left side.

PC Console. A risky but interesting bet.

This device has the legend ‘PC Console Gamer’, which reinforces the theory that it would be capable of running games on this platform.

A patent that could give Tencent projection

Yes, the idea of ​​having a handheld console that supports gaming Pc looks very attractive and could catapult Tencent, but we must not lose sight that it is only a patent.

This means that only the idea is registered, but does not indicate its development, so it is best to keep expectations low.

Imagine what it would be like to play League of Legends on PC on a console.

If it comes true, it will most likely allow us to play titles like League of Legends, or some others where Tencent have participation as an investor.

We’ll see if in a few years they can make this console come true or if it just remains as a simple promising prototype like so many others.

